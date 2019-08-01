SINGAPORE, Aug 1, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) -

Singapore, August 1, 2019 (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (MHI-AP), the regional headquarters of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd (MHI), has established a representative office in Manila, Philippines. The launch of the Manila Representative Office, which began operations at the end of June, is aimed at increasing the company's business opportunities in the Philippines - one of the most dynamic economies in the Asia Pacific region.



The Manila Representative Office, located in the Makati Central Business District, will function as a marketing base for MHI Group to build its presence in the Philippines. The office will also actively support business development activities and focus on information gathering.



In line with MHI's 2018 Medium-Term Business Plan, the new Manila office aims to create growth opportunities for MHI Group Companies in the Philippines. The office will also help to promote synergy among MHI Group Companies by providing a platform for information sharing.



Going forward, through the new office in Manila, MHI will enhance its capability to assess and respond to local needs, as well as strengthen its communication with local partners and customers, while boosting MHI Group's presence in Asia Pacific.



MHI-AP Manila Representative Office:



Chief Representative: Kazunori Yokome

Address:1 4F Republic Glass Building, 196 Salcedo Street,

Legaspi Village, Barangay San Lorenzo, Makati City,

1229 Metro Manila, Philippines

Phone: +63-2-252-7269

1The office will be relocated to a new building, and the details will be announced at a later date.

