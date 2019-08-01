TERREIS: Publication of the Annual Financial Report for 2019

2019 Results

Closing of annual accounts as of 30 June 2019 (6-month fiscal year)

EPRA NNAV: €32.80 per share after detachment of the July 1, 2019 dividend

after detachment of the July 1, 2019 dividend Parisian offices rental revenues: €23 M (6 months)

(6 months) Revalued portfolio: €607,4 M

TERREÏS announces the publication of its Annual Financial Report for 2019. The report is available on the Company's website at www.terreis.fr

On July 31, 2019, TERREÏS Board of Directors approved the consolidated financial statement for the 2019 fiscal year, with year-end closing as of June 30, 2019 (previous closing as of December 31 2018). Auditors have reviewed and certified the company's financial statements.

Results of TERREÏS' public share buyback tender offer (OPRA)

On July 24, 2019 the Autorité des marchés financiers (the « AMF ») and Euronext published a notice announcing that 11,283,732 ordinary shares and 42,924 preference shares were tendered to the public share buyback tender offer (the "Offer") launched by Terreïs. Terreïs has therefore bought back back a total of 11,326,656 of its own shares (ordinary shares and preference shares included), corresponding to 44.1% of its share capital and representing an aggregate amount of 392,288,508 euros.

Under the Offer - which was opened from July 3, 2019 to July 23, 2019 (included) - the Company proposed to buy back shares at a price of 34.62 euros per ordinary share and 38.34 euros per preference share.

Settlement and Delivery of the OPRA and cancellation of the repurchased shares

Settlement and delivery of the Offer occurred on July 30, 2019.

All shares bought back as part of the Offer have been cancelled on July 31, 2019, together with 18,428 treasury shares. As a result, the Company's share capital was reduced to 43,003,998 euros, consisting of 14,334,666 shares. Following the cancellation of shares, Ovalto holds 96.4% of Terreïs' share capital.

Launch of a squeeze-out tender offer followed by a mandatory squeeze-out (OPR-RO)

As mentioned in the information note relating to the Offer which received AMF visa n°19-297, Ovalto will file a squeeze-out tender offer followed by a mandatory squeeze-out at the same price than the Offer. This price remains subject to approval by the AMF as part of its examination of the squeeze-out tender offer and mandatory squeeze-out contemplated by Ovalto.

