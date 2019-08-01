Regulatory News:

The Claranova group (Paris:CLA) is pleased to announce the completion of its reverse stock split of 1 new share for 10 existing shares, approved by Company shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting of June 11, 2019, which took effect as of today.

The former Claranova shares (ISIN code: FR0004026714) were delisted from the Euronext market on July 31, 2019 and replaced by the new Claranova shares (ISIN code: FR0013426004) on August 1, 2019. The ticker symbol (CLA) is unchanged.

The par value of the Claranova share was increased in proportion to the exchange parity from €0.10 to €1. The Company's share capital of €39,442,878 now comprises 39,442,878 ordinary shares with a par value of €1 each, including 2,421,251 treasury shares.

The number of ordinary shares underlying the Net Share-Settled Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (ORNANE) was adjusted accordingly 1

Claranova's shares remain eligible for the share savings scheme for SMEs governed by application decree no. 2014-283 of March 4, 2014 and the Long-Only Deferred Settlement Service.

Note that from today, new shares that have not been individually allocated, corresponding to fractional shares, will be sold on the market in blocks by financial intermediaries. The sales proceeds will be made available to clients within a period of 30 days. For further information on the reverse stock split, shareholders are invited to consult the reverse stock split notice published in the French Journal of Mandatory Legal Announcements on June 14, 2019 and available on the Company's website and the press release published on June 20, 2019 also available on Claranova's website.

1 Please refer to the press release of August 1, 2019, 8AM CET.

