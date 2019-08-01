

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Corp. (MBC.L, MSBHY.PK) reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for the three months ended June 30, 2019 fell 21% year over year to 161.2 billion yen. Earnings per share were 101.69 yen, down from 128.55 yen last year.



Revenues were 3.9 trillion, an increase of 65.8 billion yen, or 2% year over year. It was mainly due to increased transaction volumes in the Overseas petroleum business.



For the year ending March 2020, the company still projects profit attributable to owners of the parent to be 600.0 billion yen and earnings per share of 390.66 yen.



