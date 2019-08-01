Sabanci to Sprint Toward Future With Cenk Alper

ISTANBUL, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mehmet Göçmen, Member of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Sabanci Holding, who has been in charge since 30 March 2017, has decided to leave his duties as of July 31st, 2019.

Cenk Alper who still acts as the Sabanci Holding Industry Group President was appointed to the office of the Sabanci Holding CEO.

In her statement regarding the issue, Güler Sabanci, Chairman of Sabanci Holding, said, "We are extending our thanks to Mehmet Göçmen, who joined us 16 years ago and who has been providing contributions to our Group as a Member of the Board of Directors and CEO of the Sabanci Holding for the last two years following various top-level assignments, and we wish him success."

"We keep on our journey that we set off for with the vision of 'Sabanci of New Generation,' now with a new leader. This decision of appointment is a significant indicator of the continuity of our corporate management culture that differentiates the Sabanci Holding and carries it forward. Having undertaken various domestic and abroad responsibilities by joining our Group in 1996, Cenk Alper will bear the flag in our journey of strategic transformation, owing to his experiences, his perspective focused on technology and innovation, and his vision. We believe that Cenk Alper will create more value to all our stakeholders and continue to carry our Group forward in the forthcoming period," she added.

CENK ALPER

Cenk Alper graduated from Middle East Technical University, Mechanical Engineering Department in 1991. He earned his master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the same university and his MBA degree from Sabanci University. He joined Sabanci Group in 1996 as Process Engineer at Beksa. After serving in various positions at Beksa in Turkey and abroad, he was appointed as Kordsa Global Technology Director in 2007. He held various senior positions at Kordsa and served as the CEO of Kordsa between 2013 and 2017. Mr. Alper was appointed as Sabanci Holding Industry Group President in 2017 of which he will continue this role in addition to his new role as CEO of Sabanci Holding.

