Industrivärden, AB: Net asset value as per July 31, 2019

On July 31, 2019, net asset value was SEK 230 per share. The closing price on July 31, 2019, was SEK 215.40 for the Class A shares and SEK 210.40 for the Class C shares.

Stockholm, August 1, 2019

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00

Submitted for publication on August 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Attachment