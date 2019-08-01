Industrivärden, AB: Net asset value as per July 31, 2019

On July 31, 2019, net asset value was SEK 230 per share. The closing price on July 31, 2019, was SEK 215.40 for the Class A shares and SEK 210.40 for the Class C shares.
Stockholm, August 1, 2019
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)
