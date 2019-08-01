sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

20,08 Euro		-0,06
-0,30 %
WKN: 886939 ISIN: SE0000190126 Ticker-Symbol: IDVA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INDUSTRIVAERDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INDUSTRIVAERDEN AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,85
20,46
10:05
01.08.2019 | 10:05
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Industrivärden, AB: Net asset value as per July 31, 2019

On July 31, 2019, net asset value was SEK 230 per share. The closing price on July 31, 2019, was SEK 215.40 for the Class A shares and SEK 210.40 for the Class C shares.

Stockholm, August 1, 2019
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)

For further information, please contact:
Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00

Submitted for publication on August 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Attachment

  • Substansvarde_190801_eng (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/674dc400-f955-4265-8e6b-5a80cfed3c5f)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)

FN Beta