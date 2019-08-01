Tokyo Public Relations and Media Liaison Office Sharp Corporation Tel: +81-3-5446-8205 Fax: +81-3-5446-8206

TOKYO, Aug 1, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Sharp has decided to construct a multiple production plant in Vietnam, and to establish a 100% owned subsidiary to manage the operation of the plant. The plant managed by the new company will start production of air purifiers, LCD displays, electronic devices etc. from fiscal 2020.Sharp is accelerating its actions to create featured products and services this fiscal year to establish its position as a global brand. By establishing the new company as the core to promote sustainable development for this fiscal year and on in the ASEAN region where high degree economic development is continuing, Sharp will aim to raise its corporate value by utilizing the advantages as One SHARP.For more information, visit: http://www.sharp-world.com/corporate/ir/topics/pdf/190801-1.pdf