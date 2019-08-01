sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
01.08.2019 | 11:19
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Total Voting Rights

City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, August 1

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

HEADLINE: Total Voting Rights

Announcement of voting rights in conformity with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R.

The issued share capital of City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited ('the Company') comprises 97,966,204 ordinary shares of no par value, each with voting rights.

Accordingly, the above figure of 97,966,204 represents the Company's total voting rights, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited

1 August 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta