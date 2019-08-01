



TOKYO, Aug 1, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko (SDK; TSE:4004) has developed a second generation high-grade silicon carbide (SiC) epitaxial wafer (HGE-2G) suitable for power semiconductors. SDK has been mass-producing the first generation of high-grade SiC epitaxial wafer with very low defect density under the trade name of 'High-Grade Epi' (HGE). HGE-2G achieves further improvements in quality with six inches (150mm) diameter.When compared with the current mainstream silicon-based semiconductors, SiC-based power semiconductors can operate under greater high-temperature, high-voltage, and high-current conditions, while substantially reducing energy loss. These features enable device manufacturers to produce smaller, lighter, and more energy-efficient power control modules, and this market is rapidly expanding. SiC power semiconductors are already used in power modules for servers in data centers, power modules for dispersion type power sources to utilize new energy sources including solar power, on-board battery chargers and rapid charging stands for EVs, and inverter modules for railcars. In addition, SiC power semiconductors are expected to start use in power control units (PCU) for EVs in the first half of 2020s. Thus the demand for SiC-based power semiconductors is expected to grow further.Inverter modules for high-voltage, high-current applications mainly contain SBD (Schottky barrier diode) devices and MOSFET (metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor) transistors. SiC is widely used in SBD devices, and hybrid inverter containing SBD and Si-IGBT (insulated gate bipolar transistor) is already put in practical use. In recent years, however, improvement in quality of SiC epitaxial wafers and advances in device manufacturing process enabled manufacturers to put SiC-MOSFET into practical use, and full-SiC-based inverters with high energy efficiency have come into use. For applications to inverter modules to drive motors for EVs and railcars, meanwhile, large chips measuring around 10mm square are made out of epitaxial wafers. This is because one device needs to handle a current as high as 100A. To prevent deterioration in the production yield of such large chips, the defect density on the surface of epitaxial wafers should be controlled to be less than 0.1/cm2.In the new product "HGE-2G," SDK has succeeded in controlling the density of surface defect (SD), which affects production yield of power semiconductors, to be half of the current HGE by improving epitaxial SiC growth process. In addition, SDK has succeeded in enhancing reliability of power semiconductors through improving the basal plane dislocation (BPD) conversion rate by more than ten times compared with that of HGE. By making full use of these improvements, SDK will soon market "HGE-2G" epitaxial wafer with better quality grade than current HGE.The Showa Denko Group has a vision of becoming a corporate group of Koseiha businesses (individualized businesses), which can maintain profitability and stability at high levels in each business sector. The global demand for SiC epitaxial wafers is expected to increase to be about 150 billion yen by 2025. As the largest independent manufacturer of SiC epitaxial wafers, and under a motto of "Best in Class," SDK will continue coping with rapid expansion of the market for epitaxial wafers, developing reliable products, and investing positively to expand its production capacity, thereby making its SiC epitaxial wafer business a Koseiha business.About Showa Denko K.K.Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004, ADR:SHWDY), a major manufacturer of chemical products, serves a wide range of fields from heavy industry to electronics and computer industries. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, and the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory and graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.Source: Showa Denko K.K.Contact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.