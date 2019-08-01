Liquid will be one of the first global cryptocurrency exchanges to list Hedera Hashgraph's coin, hbar.

TOKYO, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cryptocurrency platform Liquid.com ("Liquid") announced today that will be among a few select exchanges to list Hedera Hashgraph's native token, hbar. The hbar listing sees the integration of the hbar wallet on the Liquid platform, in full compliance with Liquid's stringent global Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti Money Laundering (AML) requirements.

This listing sees the successful integration of the hbar wallet using Hedera Hashgraph's enterprise grade public distributed ledger technology on Liquid. This wallet integration will enable hbar users to move hbars from their hbar wallet to their Liquid account instantly and with finality.

Coupled with Liquid's pro-regulatory stance as a licensed exchange by the Japan Financial Services Agency with global KYC/AML measures, Liquid and Hedera Hashgraph will help enable improved global governance and security for online cryptocurrency transfers.

Hedera Hashgraph aims to address four fundamental issues to mainstream market adoption of public ledger technology -- performance, security, scalability and governance. Hedera's distributed ledger technology uses a decentralized network of computers powering a global consensus algorithm verifying status of every hbar account in a way that is fair, fast and efficient. Liquid will enable the ease of price discovery and public trading for hbars across the following markets: BTCHBAR, ETHHBAR, QASHHBAR, USDHBAR.

Hedera and Liquid's commitment to regulatory compliance makes the hbar listing on Liquid a natural fit. Both Hedera and Liquid are committed to working with industry partners and regulators to bringing best practices in financial consumer protections to the new crypto markets. Hence, the crypto ecosystem needs to be capable of complying with multi-jurisdictional laws and regulations to enable KYC and AML checks. As a regulated exchange in Japan, Liquid brings best in class KYC and AML expertise to serve as the Hedera community's compliant access to hbars.

Kai Kono, Head of Asia Pacific, Business Development & Sales at Liquid Group, said, "We believe in the potential of the Hedera Hashgraph technology to enable the mainstream adoption of a decentralized network of value. We are excited to provide a liquidity venue for a pro-compliant partner in this space, to enable building a new system of value that autonomously generates trust through fast and powerful network applications on Hedera Hashgraph."

Sami Mian, Head of Japan and Korea at Hashgraph said:

"It is very important to the function, growth and security of the Hedera network that hbars are widely available, in compliance with local laws, to those who wish to use or create applications on the network. We are pleased that Liquid, an exchange regulated by the Japan Financial Service Authority, is one of the first exchanges to choose to integrate us into their platform."

To celebrate the listing of Hedera Hashgraph on Liquid, Liquid users who refer their friends to trade hbars on Liquid will earn 50% of their friends' trading fees for 3 months from the campaign start date. More details will be shared soon. For the latest updates, follow Liquid on Twitter at @liquid_global .

About Liquid

Founded in 2014, we are a leading global fintech company that operates Liquid.com ("Liquid"), a global cryptocurrency platform that provides trading, exchange, and next generation financial services powered by blockchain technology. With offices in Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, and now the USA, Liquid combines a strong network of local partners with extensive team experience in banking and financial products to deliver best in class financial services for its customers.

Today, Liquid is the world's largest crypto-fiat platform by transaction volume, regulated in Japan. Powered by the World Book, which provides customers enhanced price matching and deeper liquidity for various fiat and cryptocurrency pairs, Liquid offers trading services for major cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum against fiat currency pairs in Japanese yen, US, Singapore and Australian dollars, and euro.

As part of the Liquid roadmap , we are developing a range of new features and services including a distributed ledger, which will allow other fintech companies to build their products and services on distributed ledger technology.

In the span of two years:

September 2017 - We became the first global cryptocurrency exchange to be officially licensed by the Japan Financial Services Agency.

- We became the first global cryptocurrency exchange to be officially licensed by the Japan Financial Services Agency. October 2017 - We became the first licensed global cryptocurrency exchange in Japan to launch a global Initial Coin Offering (ICO), also known as the Qash Token Sale.

- We became the first licensed global cryptocurrency exchange in to launch a global Initial Coin Offering (ICO), also known as the Qash Token Sale. November 2017 - We successfully raised 350,000 ETH (approximately USD105 million ) through the sale of 350 million Qash in an oversubscribed ICO, to fund the growth of the Liquid platform.

- We successfully raised 350,000 ETH (approximately ) through the sale of 350 million Qash in an oversubscribed ICO, to fund the growth of the Liquid platform. September 2018 - Our historical trading platforms, Quoinex and Qryptos, were merged and relaunched as Liquid.

- Our historical trading platforms, Quoinex and Qryptos, were merged and relaunched as Liquid. July 2018 - Our trading platforms exceeded USD50 billion in transaction volume in the past 12 months.

- Our trading platforms exceeded in transaction volume in the past 12 months. October 2018 - We are featured in KPMG's Top Fintech 100 list

- We are featured in KPMG's Top Fintech 100 April 2019 - We achieved tech unicorn status in the first close of our Series C fundraising, with a valuation of over $1 billion .

More than just a cryptocurrency exchange, Liquid offers powerful trading features which include:

Margin trading of up to 100x leverage for select crypto-fiat pairings

A sophisticated user dashboard for pro traders

Secure cold wallet storage and KYC compliance for individual and corporate customers

Proprietary World Book technology that matches orders across global order books, providing access to liquidity pools sourced by a unified platform, Liquid.com

Liquid Infinity, a Bitcoin Contracts For Difference (CFD) product that provides up to 100x leverage

More information is available at Liquid.com .

