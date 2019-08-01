Provides intelligent subsystem capability for demanding laser-based applications

Novanta, a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced industrial equipment manufacturers, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of ARGES GmbH, based in Wackersdorf, Germany.

ARGES develops and manufactures intelligent subsystems for positioning and deflecting laser beams. Through its Photonics Group, Novanta develops and manufactures lasers and laser beam steering solutions.

"ARGES shares our passion for innovation and we are excited that they are now part of Novanta," said Phil Martin, Novanta's Group President, Photonics. "We can provide our OEM customers with expanded and compelling solutions for their challenging applications in advanced material processing, additive manufacturing, medical and many other fast-growing markets."

About Novanta

Novanta is a trusted technology partner to OEMs in the medical and advanced industrial technology markets, with deep proprietary expertise in photonics, vision and precision motion technologies. The company is based in the Boston, Massachusetts area. For more information, visit www.novanta.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005228/en/

Contacts:

Megan MacNeil

+1-781-266-5896

megan.macneil@novanta.com

Barbara Russo

+1-781-266-5846

barbara.russo@novanta.com