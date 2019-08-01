The global sickle cell disease treatment market is expected to grow by USD 1.85 billion during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005440/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global sickle cell disease treatment market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio researchers, project the growing prevalence of sickle cell disease as a key factor that is expected to drive market growth. The number of sickle cell disease cases have increased significantly in the last few years, owing to the increasing prevalence of sickle cell trait among patients. It is more prevalent among African-Americans and the number of patients affected by this disease is expected to increase significantly, which will increase the demand for sickle cell disease treatment.

View market snapshot before purchasing

This market research report on the global sickle cell disease treatment market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the advent of regenerative therapies as one of the key emerging trends in the global sickle cell disease treatment market:

Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market: Advent of Regenerative Therapies

Various pharmaceutical vendors have started to conduct studies on regenerative therapies, and many therapies are in the early stages of clinical trials or pre-clinical stages. Although these therapies are not anticipated to get approval during the forecast period, they will become popular among patients owing to the curative nature of these therapies. This will have a positive impact on the growth of the sickle cell disease treatment market during the forecast period.

"The market is witnessing a huge unmet need regarding drug approval, safety, and desired outcomes. This is creating significant opportunities for vendors in the market to develop a safe and effective disease-modifying drug (DMD), that could modify the progression of sickle diseases," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Request a Free sample report

Global Sickle cell disease treatment market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global sickle cell disease treatment market by indication (sickle cell anemia, sickle beta thalassemia, and others) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

The sickle cell anemia segment held the largest market share in 2019, accounting for more than 58% of the market. This segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

North America led the market in 2018 with a market share of more than 39% of the sickle cell disease treatment market. The sales of approved therapeutics and increasing incidence of various types of sickle cell diseases in North America are some of the major factors driving the market in this region.

For More Information :Speak to Analyst

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005440/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com