Boris Johnson is Taking Action to Improve Funding into the Care Sector

LIVERPOOL, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 24th of July 2019, Boris Johnson assumed the position of Prime Minister in the United Kingdom and delivered his first promising speech to the public. With a strong stance on NHS funding, RB Care Homes were overjoyed to hear that Boris is taking action to improve healthcare across the country.

Boris stated, "My job is to make sure you don't have to wait three weeks to see your GP, and we start work this week with 20 new hospital upgrades and ensuring that the money for the NHS really does get to the front line." This opening statement was welcomed with great relief and trust from RB Care Homes. Having the support of the country's PM to continue the great work already achieved by RB is a proud moment for everyone involved in the hard and rewarding task that's involved in caring for the elderly.

Having worked in the healthcare sector for over 35 years, tirelessly fighting for excellence and an unapparelled standard of care, RB Care Homes looks forward to the future of Boris Johnson's promises. Raqia Bibi, the Operations Director of RB Care Homes, spoke on the matter and said, "Hearing our new PM speak on behalf of struggling families and the elderly community gives me strength. It makes me feel proud to have worked towards a better standard or care for those in need and with the support of Boris Johnson, we can do even greater things in the future."

Boris also said, "I am announcing now, on the steps of Downing Street, that we will fix the crisis in social care once and for all with a clear plan we have prepared to give every older person the dignity and security they deserve."

RB Care Homes always strives to break the mould and provide outstanding care across the UK. With new and exciting prospect on the horizon, strong statements from the newly chosen Prime Minister and with the backing of the government, Raqia Bibi and RB Care Homes looks forward to a blossoming future. People in need of care are at the forefront of every decision made by RB and now with the extra support from Boris Johnson, RB can grow and prosper even further.

Media Contact:

James Bright

James@rbcarehomes.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/736768/RB_Care_Homes.jpg