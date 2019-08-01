Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) technology, today announced that management will present at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. EDT in Boston, MA.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the Investors Media section of Bicycle's website at www.bicycletherapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation date.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycles for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycles are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycles attractive candidates for drug development. Bicycle's lead product candidate, BT1718, is a Bicycle Toxin Conjugate being investigated in an ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical trial in collaboration with the Centre for Drug Development of Cancer Research UK. Bicycle is headquartered in Cambridge, U.K. with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit BicycleTherapeutics.com, connect with us on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter at @Bicycle_tx.

