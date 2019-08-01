Bidgely today introduced the AMI-Driven Insights Report, which provides concrete examples of how applying artificial intelligence to AMI (advanced metering infrastructure) data can support utilities across core operational use cases. Analyses included in the report are derived from deployments of Bidgely UtilityAI Insights Engine with progressive, multi-million-customer utilities in the northeastern, western and southern U.S. The utility operational use cases include electric vehicle (EV) adoption, non-wires solutions (NWS), demand-side management (DSM), rooftop solar (PV) analysis and time-of-use (TOU) rate optimization.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005272/en/

The Bidgely AMI-Driven Insights Report provides concrete examples of how applying artificial intelligence to AMI (advanced metering infrastructure) data can support utilities across core operational use cases, such as electric vehicle (EV) adoption, non-wires solutions (NWS) and demand-side management (DSM). (Photo: Business Wire)

"Releasing these sample customer reports illustrate the deep value that AI can bring to utilities as well as the advantages of having data-driven reporting for internal decision making, understanding key drivers of various utility programs, proving return on AMI investments to regulators and more," said Bidgely CEO Abhay Gupta. "Already the trusted partner for technology and innovation, our smart reporting exemplifies how Bidgely layers on human intelligence and business acumen to achieve strategic utility goals."

Sample analyses in the AMI-Driven Insights Report include:

EV Adoption Grid Disruption Potential Reporting EVs can have a disproportionate impact on the grid even at low penetration. An analysis shows how AI can identify feeder lines or even individual transformers that could come under strain due to multiple EVs to avoid blackouts.

Non-Wires Solutions Key Appliance Ownership Statistics Understanding ownership of key appliances in a specific geographic region impacts planning. An air conditioning targeting analysis reveals the opportunities for load shifting by targeting individual customers with large peak loads.

DSM Targeting AMI-based end-use disaggregation can improve the whole lifecycle of DSM programs. Program targeting analyses illustrate the benefits of efficient marketing better allocation of rebate dollars.



To download the full AMI-Driven Insights Report, visit: http://go.bidgely.com/AMI-Driven-Insights_Download-Now.html.

About Bidgely

As the industry's first enterprise energy analytics and customer engagement platform provider, Bidgely's UtilityAI solutions transform utility meter data into business intelligence for optimizing shareholder value, personalizing the customer experience and modernizing the grid. Bidgely's mission to be a trusted AI partner helps utilities solve daily challenges related to home energy management, customer satisfaction, operational efficiency and new revenue models. With roots in Silicon Valley, the company has raised over $50M in funding, retains 30+ data scientists and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005272/en/

Contacts:

Christine Bennett

Bidgely

press@bidgely.com