USANA Health Sciences: Plato Principle at Center of Company's Value on Learning from Others

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2019 / Declaring August the "Plato Principle" month, USANA CEO Kevin Guest is drawing from his bestselling book, All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, to emphasize that every person can apply valuable lessons from people they admire.

"Former U.S. President Ronald Reagan said, 'Surround yourself with great people; delegate authority; get out of the way,'" said Kevin Guest, who leads USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA) globally. "I've tried to lead in that fashion, follow one of the world's greatest thinkers, Plato, and realize we benefit significantly by identifying those we admire and learning all we can from them.

"As we've built a billion-dollar company, that principle parallels the pattern of another hero of mine: Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States."

Lincoln knew how to build relationships, writes the bestselling author in All the Right Reasons, which is directing 100 percent of proceeds to feed one million meals to hungry children.

"As president, Abraham Lincoln developed genuine friendships with people who opposed him, even choosing advisors and cabinet members with contradictory views so he himself could be open to other perspectives and divergent ideas," Guest said. "Why did Lincoln surround himself with people who disagreed with him? Because he wanted to learn from them."

At USANA Health Sciences, where Guest is CEO of a nutritional supplement company spread over 24 markets worldwide, he applies the Plato principle and cites examples he's learned from international speaker Denis Waitley, USANA founder Dr. Myron Wentz, Country music star Collin Raye, cardiac surgeon and host of The Dr. Oz Show, Mehmet Oz, and more.

"Instead of making a quick exit after dinner out, Dr. Oz will stop to shake hands and let people take pictures," he said. "At one USANA event, an eager father brought his daughter backstage to meet Dr. Oz. On his knees, Dr. Oz spent several minutes with the wide-eyed little girl. He truly treats others with kindness and love, which is a lesson for us all.

"I've found that the people we associate with have the power to drag us down or to inspire us to be better. We need people who lift and inspire us, challenge us and tell us when we're on the wrong track.

"I am a better person on several levels because of the time I have spent with good people around the world."

The book's theme centers around values that bring harmony in the face of daily challenges.

"Our values, character, aspirations and goals define us," said Guest. "The better we understand who we are and who we want to be, the steadier our lives become. We become unmoved by swirling forces around us.

"To achieve harmony, I urge us all to deliberately choose who surrounds you. Then observe and absorb their good qualities to help better live a life in harmony."

All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony is available on Amazon. All proceeds feed hungry children, with each book purchase providing 40 meals.

For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com.

EDITOR'S NOTE: For a PDF or hard copy version of All the Right Reasons, contact Tim Brown at tim@candidcom.com.

