ZDNet and Nucleus Research also name Veeva a leader for continued innovation in Veeva CRM

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) was recently recognized as one of the world's leading public companies in the Forbes Global 2000 and ranked as the leading life sciences software vendor for the second consecutive year in IDC's Worldwide Life Sciences Software Market Share Report. These recognitions follow other recent accolades from ZDNet and Nucleus Research which named Veeva a winner on the ZDNet CRM Watchlist 2019, making it the only industry cloud provider for life sciences on the list, and a leader in the Nucleus CRM Technology Value Matrix 2019 for Veeva's vision and technology innovation.

Forbes and IDC Name Veeva a Global Leader

Veeva's continued growth earned the company recognition by Forbes and IDC as one of the world's leading companies. Forbes ranked Veeva on its Global 2000 list as one of the world's largest public companies. The list is regarded as one of the world's most trusted corporate rankings based on companies' sales, profits, assets, and market value.

Veeva also retained its top position as the leading software vendor for life sciences by IDC. Veeva's leadership in CRM also made the company the top vendor for life sciences sales and marketing. "Veeva continues to augment its dominant position in life sciences CRM with integrated offerings in multichannel marketing, digital content management, HCP data services, presentation and events management, and analytics and AI to generate 'next-best actions' for reps and others," said IDC.

ZDNet and Nucleus Research Acknowledge Veeva for CRM Innovation

As a winner on the ZDNet 2019 CRM Watchlist, Veeva was selected for its clear CRM vision and strategy. Winners were chosen for their influence and impact on markets, people, and society over the past several years. Veeva represents one of only two companies on the list providing industry specific software.

Veeva was once again listed in Nucleus Research's 2019 report as a leader in CRM driving productivity, reducing data management efforts, and bringing together a rich and complete enough data set to apply artificial intelligence (AI). Nucleus Research cited Veeva Nitro, a next-generation commercial data warehouse, and Veeva Andi, an AI application, as examples of the company's continued innovation.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 750 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

