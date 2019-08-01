Endo Appoints Domenico Ciarico as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Sterile and Generics

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) announced today the appointment of Domenic Ciarico as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Sterile and Generics, effective immediately.

In this role, Mr. Ciarico will lead commercial strategy and execution for Endo's Generics Pharmaceutical and Sterile Injectable businesses which are marketed and sold under the Par Pharmaceutical brand. He will report to Paul Campanelli, President and Chief Executive Officer, and will join the company's Executive Leadership Team. Most recently, Mr. Ciarico served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Par Sterile Products where he was responsible for all aspects of the U.S. sterile product business which delivered double-digit growth under his leadership. Mr. Ciarico succeeds Tony Pera, President, Par Pharmaceutical, who announced his retirement in April 2019.

"Domenic brings a deep knowledge of the healthcare industry, a clear focus on customer needs, and a proven track record of successful execution. Since joining Endo, he has successfully led our Sterile Injectables segment and driven growth," said Campanelli. "I am confident he will continue to build upon the company's solid foundation in generics and strengthen our ability to bring quality medicines to patients."

"I'm very excited to lead such a talented team as we continue to be focused on building our portfolio and capabilities for the future," said Ciarico. "We are proud to serve as a reliable, quality supplier to our customers and look forward to building upon these trusted relationships to best serve patients."

Prior to joining Endo, Mr. Ciarico spent 20 years with AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC), a leading pharmaceutical wholesaler and service provider. At ABC, Mr. Ciarico held several roles of increasing responsibility, including Senior Vice President of Health Systems, leading health systems sales and commercial strategy. Prior to that, Mr. Ciarico was Group Vice President, managing three of ABC's service businesses, including American Health Packaging, Pharmacy Healthcare Solutions and AmerisourceBergen Technology Group. Domenic holds a B.S. degree as well as an M.B.A. from The Ohio State University.

"I want to also acknowledge the dedication and accomplishments of Tony Pera," added Campanelli. "Tony has been a strategic member of my leadership team for the past five years, substantially grew our Sterile Injectables business and was critical to the repositioning of our Generic Pharmaceutical business through prudent product selection during a period of tremendous change and customer consolidation. On behalf of myself and the board of directors, we would like to wish him all the best in his retirement."



About Endo International plc

Endo International plc is a global specialty healthcare company focused on improving patients' lives while creating shareholder value. Endo develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes quality branded pharmaceutical, generic and device products through its operating companies. Endo has global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and US headquarters in Malvern, PA. Learn more at www.endo.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any applicable Canadian securities legislation. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect our current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Endo's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in Canada on the System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval and as otherwise enumerated herein or therein, could individually or in the aggregate affect Endo's future financial results and could cause Endo's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements or from historical results. The forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these risk factors. Endo assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.