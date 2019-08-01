Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 01-Aug-2019 / 12:25 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (the "Company") DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING The Company wishes to advise that Michael Turner, as a joint holder, has today transferred at nil cost 17,297 8% 2nd cum Preference shares of 100p each, 1,534,000 'B' Ordinary Shares of 4p and 377,760 'C' ordinary shares of 40p from an account held for the equal benefit of his four children to be held in their own names. As a result of the transfer, Director Fred Turner's personal holding is increased by 4,324 2nd cum Preference shares of 100p each, 383,500 'B' Ordinary Shares of 4p and 94,440 'C' ordinary shares of 40p. The Company also wishes to advise that Michael Turner has transferred 50,000 'A' ordinary shares of 40p at nil cost to his wife, Diana Turner. Enquiries to: Bethan Flavin Assistant Company Secretary 020 8996 2105 1 August 2019 ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: DSH TIDM: FSTA OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 15385 EQS News ID: 850391 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2019 07:25 ET (11:25 GMT)