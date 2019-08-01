Eagle Alpha Launches Proprietary Dataset Ticker Signals

NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aug 1, 2019 - Eagle Alpha is pleased to announce the launch of their proprietary dataset Ticker Signals. Ticker Signals tracks investor attention towards stocks of the top 1,000 US companies by market capitalization by analysing trends of over 3,500 online search terms on a weekly basis.

"Online search behaviour data has seen a surge in interest from our clients recently, but before we developed Ticker Signals, there was no dataset capturing search behaviour for a wide coverage of tickers in a systematic way. Whether it's trading volumes, volatility, or direct share price movement, investor attention derived from this search behaviour can provide myriad alpha opportunities when collected with reliable, production-grade processes," said Thomas Combes, Head of Data Science at Eagle Alpha.

Gathering and analysing online search data at scale on a weekly basis is a challenge. Eagle Alpha used their proprietary Search Management Tool to overcome this obstacle and build the new dataset. "To build Ticker Signals we've had to solve many of the problems our clients encounter trying to collect and normalize online search data, and we're very excited to unlock these opportunities for the wider market with the Ticker Signals dataset," added Combes.

In addition to the high frequency and wide coverage, users have access to 10 years of historical data, mapped to an identifier of their choice. Emmett Kilduff, CEO at Eagle Alpha, said of the launch: "To date there is little online search data that has the scale required by many of our clients. This proprietary dataset innovation from our in-house data science team is a direct response to client feedback and is addressing their growing alternative data needs." Eagle Alpha offers a number of delivery options including their proprietary Eagle Edge dashboard solution.

Among other applications, Ticker Signals can be used as a predictor of trading volume, forthcoming market volatility, as well as a direct indication of future share price movement.

About Eagle Alpha

Established in 2012, Eagle Alpha are the pioneers connecting the universe of alternative data. With relationships of over 1,000 datasets Eagle Alpha has the largest alternative data marketplace globally. With our suite of products we deliver more solutions, to more alternative data challenges than any other alternative data provider.

Solutions for data seekers include Data Sourcing, Data Analytics, Data Strategy and Bespoke Projects. To learn more about Eagle Alpha's solutions for buyers (buyside, private equity and corporates) visit www.eaglealpha.com

Solutions for data sellers include Free Profiles, Sales Referrals (Standard), Vendor License, Sales Referrals (Exclusive), Dashboards and Joint Ventures. To learn more about Eagle Alpha's solutions for vendors visit www.sellaltdata.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/955311/Eagle_Alpha_Ticker_Signals.jpg