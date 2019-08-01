Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) announced today that it has appointed Dr. Sue Mahony to its board of directors.

Dr. Mahony brings more than three decades of broad cross-functional and global experience to the board. Most recently, she served as senior vice president of Eli Lilly and Company and president of Lilly oncology, where under her leadership, the business unit evolved from one to five marketed medicines. During her 18-year career at Lilly, she held leadership positions and led organizations in Europe, the United States, Canada, Japan and China.

Dr. Mahony joined Eli Lilly after spending five years at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS), where, as the director of the cardiovascular business, she led the commercialization of the company's antihypertensive portfolio. Earlier in her career, she held sales and marketing roles in Europe with Schering-Plough and Amgen.

"Dr. Mahony brings more than 30 years of diverse industry experience that will strengthen the capability of our board of directors," said Timothy P. Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. "Her passion for industry innovation and her personal investment in the lives of patients from diagnosis through ongoing treatment directly aligns with our mission."

Dr. Mahony earned her Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from the University of Aston, UK and earned a Doctorate of Philosophy in Oncology from the same university. She also received her Master of Business Administration from the London School of Business. Dr. Mahony currently serves on the board of directors of Assembly Biosciences Inc., Zymeworks Inc. and Vifor Pharma.

About Horizon Therapeutics plc

Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com, follow us @HorizonNews on Twitter, like us on Facebook or explore career opportunities on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005150/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contacts:

Tina Ventura

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Investor-relations@horizontherapeutics.com



Ruth Venning

Executive Director, Investor Relations

Investor-relations@horizontherapeutics.com



U.S. Media Contact:

Geoff Curtis

Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs Chief Communications Officer

media@horizontherapeutics.com



Ireland Media Contact:

Gordon MRM

Ray Gordon

ray@gordonmrm.ie