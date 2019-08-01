Canopy Growth Quarterly Report
In what has perhaps been the most unexpected turn of events as far as marijuana executives go Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) co-founder and CEO Bruce Linton was fired several weeks ago. The question now remains as to what the future holds for both the visionary who took a defunct chocolate factory and turned it into a multi-billion-dollar global empire and the company he helped build.
CGC stock has hardly been on an upswing since Linton got the axe. Many analysts (myself included) believe it to have been a premature and dramatic move, and one that is going to impact the future of CGC stock. That view seems to be held by investors.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
In what has perhaps been the most unexpected turn of events as far as marijuana executives go Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) co-founder and CEO Bruce Linton was fired several weeks ago. The question now remains as to what the future holds for both the visionary who took a defunct chocolate factory and turned it into a multi-billion-dollar global empire and the company he helped build.
CGC stock has hardly been on an upswing since Linton got the axe. Many analysts (myself included) believe it to have been a premature and dramatic move, and one that is going to impact the future of CGC stock. That view seems to be held by investors.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...