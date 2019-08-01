3 Tech Stocks Breaking Out on Strong Q2 ResultsWall Street continues to defy the odds with its record-breaking expansion. And despite the ongoing trade spat between the U.S. and China, it's the spectacular earnings beats in the tech sector that is helping fuel the bull run. The Nasdaq, which is up approximately 28% year-to-date, is at record levels, as is the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK), having advanced 36% since the start of the year. While the big tech names are hogging all the limelight, there are a number of smaller tech stocks reporting better-than-expected earnings, helping propel them significantly higher. Earnings season has only.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...