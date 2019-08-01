Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Change of Investment Manager
PR Newswire
London, August 1
Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (the "Company") (LSE: BLP)
Company Number: SC192153
The Directors of the Company announce that as of 1st August 2019, Blue Planet Investment Advisers Ltd, a company based in the United Kingdom, will replace Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd, a company based in Malta, as the Company's investment manager and fund administrator on the same terms and conditions as the current investment management and administration agreements. Blue Planet Investment Advisers Ltd intends, subject to the necessary approvals, to change its name to Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd.
Enquiries:
____________________________________________________________________________________________
Blue Planet Investment Advisers Ltd
17 Grosvenor Crescent
Edinburgh
EH12 5EL
Company Number: SC149822
Tel: 0131 466 6666
E-mail: info@bpia.uk
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd
18A Locker Street
Sliema
SLM 3124
Malta
Company Number: C43509
Tel: 0845 527 7588
Email: info@blueplanet.eu