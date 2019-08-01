Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Change of Investment Manager

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (the "Company") (LSE: BLP)

Company Number: SC192153

The Directors of the Company announce that as of 1st August 2019, Blue Planet Investment Advisers Ltd, a company based in the United Kingdom, will replace Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd, a company based in Malta, as the Company's investment manager and fund administrator on the same terms and conditions as the current investment management and administration agreements. Blue Planet Investment Advisers Ltd intends, subject to the necessary approvals, to change its name to Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd.

Enquiries:

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Blue Planet Investment Advisers Ltd

17 Grosvenor Crescent

Edinburgh

EH12 5EL

Company Number: SC149822

Tel: 0131 466 6666

E-mail: info@bpia.uk

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd

18A Locker Street

Sliema

SLM 3124

Malta

Company Number: C43509

Tel: 0845 527 7588

Email: info@blueplanet.eu