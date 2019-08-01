Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber Energy Provides Update to Shareholders

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2019 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (the "Company" or "Camber"), based in Houston, Texas, today provided an update based on multiple requests from its shareholders. As disclosed previously, following the Company's acquisition of Lineal Star Holdings, LLC ("Lineal"), (whose website is www.LinealStar.com), the Company changed its business focus to growing its midstream and downstream pipeline integrity services, specialty construction and field services. Lineal's historical and existing business relationships include 43 Master Service Agreements with top tier pipeline and utility companies and a large portfolio of current bidding opportunities. Lineal's subsidiary in Pittsburgh is continuing its existing contract work as well as bidding on new work on a weekly basis.

As a major part of the post-transaction business plan with Lineal, Camber has agreed to support an active acquisition program. To demonstrate our commitment as part of the closing of the transaction, the Company has previously transferred $4 million to a dedicated bank account to be used, along with planned future debt funding, to close acquisitions that meet the Company's criteria. The Company is continuing to review possible acquisitions on an ongoing basis.

The Company would also like to confirm to shareholders that one requirement of the closing with Lineal was that Lineal have a negotiated enterprise value of at least $20 million, which value was deemed fair by an independent third-party.

As previously disclosed, assuming shareholder approval in connection with the Lineal transaction is obtained, common shareholders as of such approval date will hold between approximately 6% and 6.67% of the Company's fully-diluted capitalization, with Lineal's previous owners holding between 66.7% and 70% of such capitalization, and the holder of the Company's Series C Preferred Stock holding the remainder (as Series D Preferred Stock). As discussed in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on July 9, 2019 (as amended), assuming shareholder approval for various matters required by the Lineal transaction, the Series C Preferred Stock will be exchanged for Series D Preferred Stock which will have a fixed conversion rate as discussed above.

As of July 31, 2019, the Company had 11,294,500 shares of common stock issued and outstanding. The Company is subject to continued substantial and significant ongoing dilution of common shareholders pursuant to conversions of our Series C Preferred Stock until such time as shareholder approval has been obtained.

The Company has received many emails and calls from shareholders requesting more information on the Lineal transaction. It is the Company's policy to not individually address shareholder questions; however, we encourage you to send any questions you may have to info@camber.energy. The Company will analyze such questions in drafting its periodic reports and future shareholder letters.

