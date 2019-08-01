VOICE Summit 2019 Announces Inaugural Awards Program Winners

NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2019 / VOICE Summit 2019 (VOICE 2019) organizers today announced the winners of the 2019 VOICE Summit Awards, chosen by an independent panel of judges that explored each applicant's contributions to the emerging voice-tech community.

Award recipients were honored at the VOICE Summit Awards dinner on July 24, 2019 at The New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT). The ceremony served as an impressive showcase of the industry's best and brightest, with winners from each of the twelve categories having presented truly outstanding ideations of voice technology.

Pulling from a pool of nearly 200 submissions, the esteemed panel of judges rated each submission based on creativity, innovation, understanding of market fit, and voice user experience. Please join us in congratulating the winners of the 2019 VOICE Summit Awards!

Best Banking/Financial Experience - BOND.AI Empathy Engine - BOND.AI

BOND.AI Empathy Engine - BOND.AI Best Brand Interaction - Alexa "Choose Your Own Adventure" Skill - Audible

Alexa "Choose Your Own Adventure" Skill - Audible Best Conversational Design - Houndify - SoundHound Inc.

Houndify - SoundHound Inc. Best Educational Experience - BBC Kids - BBC Voice + AI

BBC Kids - BBC Voice + AI Best Game - Mr. Robot: Daily Five/Nine - USA Network & Earplay

Mr. Robot: Daily Five/Nine - USA Network & Earplay Best Healthcare Experience - Suki - Suki

Suki - Suki Best In-Car Experience - Song Quiz - Volley

Song Quiz - Volley Best IoT Voice Device - Kanega LTE watch - UnaliWear

Kanega LTE watch - UnaliWear Best Media Experience - resemble.ai - Resemble AI

resemble.ai - Resemble AI Best Multi-Modal Experience - Bamboo Math - Bamboo Learning

Bamboo Math - Bamboo Learning Best Shopping / eCommerce Experience - Snips - Snips.ai

Snips - Snips.ai Best Travel, Leisure, or Hospitality Experience - Angie - Angie Hospitality

Angie - Angie Hospitality Special Voice Summit Accessibility Award - Prudential

Along with the VOICE Summit 2019 Award winners, two other awards were presented, including the Alexa Cup and the Samsung Bixby Developer Sessions award:

SAMSUNG BIXBY AWARD

Technology4Seniors - Senior Workout Capsule.

ALEXA CUP

1st Place - Clemenger BBDO

2nd Place - Publicis

3rd Place - Say It Now

"These awards have showcased the best of the best within the voice-first community," said VOICE Summit 2019 Conference Chairman, Pete Erickson. "As the first and only voice-tech focused awards, winning applications set a very high bar for developers and the next generation of pioneers."

Recognized globally as the premier voice-first event, VOICE 2019 convened more than 5,000 developers, designers, C-level executives, leading brands and agencies that are reimagining how society interacts with technology through voice. With 150 breakout sessions, keynotes and executive panels, attendees presented with firsthand access to the foremost pioneers behind breakthroughs in development, design, monetization, and user experience.

About Modev:

Modev was founded by Pete Erickson in 2008 on the simple belief that human connection is vital in the era of digital transformation. Today, Modev leverages exponential technologies and methods to build communities at scale, manage transformation strategies and produce market/leading events such as VOICE Summit, sponsored by Amazon Alexa, and Spinnaker Summit, sponsored by Netflix. Modev also curates specialty communities such as Voicehacks, Machinery.ai and Security by Design. Modev staff, better known as "Modevators," include more than 45 community building and transformation experts from around the world.

About VOICE Summit 2019:

VOICE Summit is a multi-day conference at the intersection of conversational development, design, marketing and artificial intelligence, sponsored by Amazon Alexa and hosted by Modev. The 2019 Summit was held at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) on July 22-25, 2019 and served as a gathering place for more than 5,000 developers, designers, C-level executives, leading brands and agencies who are reimagining how we interact with technology through voice. The program consisted of keynotes, breakout sessions, workshops and an Awards dinner recognizing the best in voice applications across twelve different categories. Host Committee included NJIT, City of Newark, Greater Newark Convention and Visitors Bureau and The Newark Community Economic Development Council.

Additionally, VOICE worked with corporate partners to ensure that more than 1,000 students and professionals from traditionally marginalized groups in tech had scholarships to attend the event. This included mentorships, career opportunities, educational experiences, networking and much more. Please visit www.voicesummit.ai.

