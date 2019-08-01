Technavio analysts forecast the global smart doorbell market to grow at a CAGR of over 69% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global smart doorbell market 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The incorporation of night vision technology in smart doorbells is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global smart doorbell market 2018-2022. Keeping a home completely safe requires the deployment of technologies that work properly at night time. As a result, several smart doorbell manufacturers are integrating night vision technologies into their products. These night vision technologies help homeowners to have a continuous feed of the front of the homes. Also, these smart doorbells are integrated with motion sensor technology, which notifies the homeowner in case of any break-in. Therefore, with such advances in technology, the market for the smart doorbell is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global smart doorbell market is the growing interest in home automation:

Smart Doorbell Market: Growing Interest in Home Automation

The adoption rate of home automation is steadily increasing, owing to the availability of cheaper products in the market. Home automation enables several devices to be interconnected in the home by the integration of numerous wireless communication technologies. Mobile computing devices such as smartphones and tablets are connected to electrical appliances so that the end-user can obtain information in real-time. The growing demand for a comfortable and luxurious lifestyle is driving the smart home market, globally. Thus, the growing interest in home automation is expected to drive the smart doorbell market growth during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Apart from the growing interest in home automation, the increasing collaboration between smart doorbell manufacturers and delivery services companies and increasing interest of vendors in supporting 24x7 video recording are two other major aspects expected to boost market growth during the forecast period."

Smart Doorbell Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global smart doorbell market research report provides market segmentation by product (stand-alone smart doorbell and integrated smart doorbell) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, followed by the EMEA and APAC, respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period owing to the increase in construction and growing home automation in the region.

