IDC MarketScape report names EY a leader in digital strategy consulting services

- Report recognizes EY global digital strategy consulting strengths

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EY, a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services, has been named as a worldwide leader in digital strategy consulting services by IDC MarketScape.

The IDC MarketScape model is based on a comprehensive evaluation framework and is a study that assesses the global capabilities and business strategies of 11 prominent digital strategy consulting suppliers, focusing on both short- and long-term digital strategy consulting services for clients.

According to the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Strategy Consulting Services 2019 Vendor Assessment1, "EY is highly rated by clients in the areas of quality of digital strategy professionals, driving and supporting change across clients' organizations, delivering value-creating innovation, understanding clients' unique needs, and challenging clients to accept new approaches and solutions. EY was also noted by clients for a number of areas, including functional-specific and industry-specific capabilities, transferring knowledge and skills to clients, and client willingness to recommend the vendor to any company."

The report examines digital strategy consultancy, "addressing both the enterprise 'cost agenda' (the need to drive efficiency, increase profitability, and reduce costs) and the 'growth agenda' (the need to increase revenue, strengthen cashflow, and build the organization's brand). These two types of strategic objectives are currently evenly matched in importance, according to IDC's 2019 Worldwide Global Buyer Perception of Digital Strategy Consulting Services Providers Survey."

Richard Suhr, EY Global Digital Advisory Leader, says:

"We are delighted that the clients surveyed in the report commented on the high level of successful strategic outcomes and the multi-disciplinary approach. EY teams continue to see digital transformation as one of the most important C-suite and board agenda items. We continue to see EY clients seeking help to find diverse, experienced, technology-enabled digital leaders who can drive a mix of growth and automation outcomes for their business. Feedback from the market like this is a valuable endorsement of EY strategy that enterprise transformation is increasingly a dual speed problem, and that clients need to be able to link disruption, innovation and emerging technology to real customer and business outcomes."

Douglas Hayward, IDC Research Director for Digital Strategy Consulting and Agency Services, says:

"Worldwide, digital strategy consulting demand continues to mature, with enterprises moving on from their initial focus -- on creating the capabilities for experimentation to happen -- to building the enterprise wide structures and the culture to allow innovation to happen at scale continuously and right across the organization."

Barbara Burgess Leena Patel EY Global Media Relations EY Global Media Relations +1 973 216 7036 +44 7768 647 899 barbara.burgess@ey.com Leena.Patel@uk.ey.com

1IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Strategy Consulting Services 2019 Vendor Assessment, by Douglas Hayward, June 2019, IDC US43700818

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/708904/EY_Logo.jpg