Responding to consumer demands, NPP releases Ecocert and COSMOS approved Meadowfoam XPR

Natural Plant Products, Inc. (NPP) a producer of natural botanical oils/extracts from Oregon-based co-op member farms, has formally released Meadowfoam XPR, a mechanically extracted version of their Meadowfoam Seed Oil, their first new product introduction for the oil producer in eight years.

Meadowfoam seed, the source of Meadowfoam XPR, is grown in the rainy Willamette Valley of Western Oregon, USA by the co-op's close to 50 member farms. NPP supplies about 90% of the global market for the ingredient. More than twice as stable as popular jojoba oil, luxurious and fast-absorbing Meadowfoam Seed Oil is used globally in a variety of hair, skin, lip and body product applications.

Developed to meet evolving consumer demand, Meadowfoam XPR is mechanically extracted and refined to meet Ecocert/COSMOS Approved standard for cosmetic ingredients. This is appealing to formulators responding to clean beauty trends where supply chain transparency and responsible ingredient sourcing is seeing considerable scrutiny from discerning consumers.

"Developing new products for market is no small feat for a company of our size," says Mike Martinez, NPP's CEO. "We have a well established reputation for developing high quality raw ingredients to maintain, so needed to make absolutely sure we got it right."

Getting Meadowfoam XPR ready for market has included formulating and testing guide formulations with XPR in the company's Salem, Oregon Applications Lab and introducing the product to select global partners over the last year.

"Meadowfoam XPR matches the specs of our flagship Meadowfoam Seed Oil so is easy to plug in to existing MSO formulations," explains Martinez. "It's more expensive to produce at this point, but, given its slightly lighter color and cachet of meeting Ecocert, COSMOS and NPA standards, commitments for industry uses have been strong so far. Also, since the product is essentially a uniquely Pacific Northwest story, that has a lot of appeal for brand managers looking for a great natural, 'pride-of-place', ingredient story."

About Natural Plant Products, Inc.

Natural Plant Products, Inc. is the manufacturing and marketing subsidiary of OMG, a cooperative of multi-generational farms in the Willamette Valley of Oregon, USA. This relationship ensures that OMG growers receive a fair return for their crop and helps to preserve the regional agricultural community. The vertically integrated nature of the organization ensures supply of NPP's specialty raw materials, allows company personnel to implement multiple quality control procedures at each step in production, and guarantees operating transparency. Additionally, the cooperative dedicates a staff agronomist to support, monitor, and maximize sustainable crop production.

