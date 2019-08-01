Dr. Michael Lange and Fortifeye Vitamins Announce Launch of Newest Nutritional Supplement, Fortifeye FIT

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2019 / Dr. Michael Lange, CEO of Fortifeye Vitamins, is pleased to announce the launch of a cutting-edge nutritional supplement known as Fortifeye FIT: a combination of 10 nutrients designed to increase strength, energy and muscle gains, improve recovery time and enhance muscle synthesis.

Available in September 2019, Fortifeye FIT will give an active body the fuel it thirsts for.

Fortifeye FIT is a pre and post-workout supplement which is based on the latest clinical science in the fields of sports nutrition and anti-aging. Developed using all-natural ingredients, Fortifeye FIT contains no dyes, sucralose, aspartame, caragenan, added sugar, artificial flavor, or soy. Fortifeye FIT was developed in collaboration with leading experts and industry veterans to ensure the product met and exceeded the needs of consumers.

Fortifeye FIT was pre-launched at the ISSN Sports Nutrition Conference in Las Vegas in June 2019 to rave reviews. Furthermore, the product is set to receive approval from both the NSF and Informed Sport.

"We are extremely excited to announce the official launch of the Fortifeye FIT," says Dr. Michael Lange, CEO of Fortifeye Vitamins. "It has been a long road these past few years throughout the development process of FIT, but we could not be happier with the results.'

Fortifeye FIT is an all in one supplement which can be safely taken by anyone from young athletes to improve their athletic recovery, to the geriatric population to enhance energy, strength, muscle tone, endurance, skin health, intestinal health, joint health, eye health, heart health, brain health and cognitive abilities.

The product will be on sale in September 2019. Developed under the widely successful Fortifeye Performance brand, Fortifeye FIT will work in conjunction with Fortifeye Grass-Fed Whey Isolate Protein, as a post-workout supplement stack.

Fortifeye FIT is a powdered supplement which has been in the research and development phase for almost two years

To learn more about Fortifeye FIT, please visit https://www.fortifeye.com/products/fortifeye-fit/.

About Fortifeye Vitamins

The parent company of Fortifeye Nutraceuticals, Fortifeye Vitamins is based in The Villages, Florida. Fortifeye Vitamins is dedicated to conducting research and development into the latest evidence-based nutraceuticals to aid in total body and ocular health. Dr. Lange is one of the first doctors in the industry to utilize intracellular blood tests and blood absorption studies to improve the Fortifeye vitamin line.

