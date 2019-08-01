AXIS Re, the reinsurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE: AXS), today announced that Jason Busti has been named President of North America. In this role, Mr. Busti will oversee AXIS Re's North America treaty reinsurance business, which includes the United States, Bermuda and Canadian markets. Mr. Busti will be a member of the Reinsurance Leadership team and will report to AXIS Re CEO Steve Arora. He will be based in New York.

"Jason is a highly accomplished and widely respected reinsurance leader who possesses the right mix of technical skills, leadership capabilities and broker market experience," said Mr. Arora. "His approach and perspective are well aligned with the performance, people and client-centric cultures that we are building across AXIS Re."

Mr. Busti joins AXIS Re from Swiss Re, where he spent 22 years in a variety of underwriting and sales management positions. Most recently, he was Managing Director and Client Executive, with responsibility for the company's U.S. Globals business. Prior to that, Mr. Busti was a Senior Vice President, where he led a global, cross-functional team of 250 people. He also served as Head of Casualty Underwriting for the regional segment in the U.S.

AXIS Re also announced today that Roman Romeo has assumed the role of Head of Property Bermuda.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at June 30, 2019, of $5.6 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Canada and the Middle East. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A+" ("Superior") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com. Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About AXIS Re

AXIS Re a business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) provides reinsurance to insurance companies on a worldwide basis, comprising catastrophe, property, professional lines, credit and surety, motor, general liability, engineering, marine, workers' compensation, agriculture, and accident and health, as well as other highly specialized risk-transfer solutions. For more information about AXIS Re, please visit www.axiscapital.com/reinsurance.

