2e Creative, an internationally recognised healthcare marketing strategy firm focused on launching pharmaceutical and medical device products, has joined the Fishawack Group, after receiving investment from the global healthcare communications group. The 2e deal strengthens Fishawack as one of the largest independent healthcare communications organisations worldwide.

"2e has been on an exhilarating growth trajectory for the past several years," 2e CEO Ross Toohey said. "We chose Fishawack over a host of other potential investors because their global footprint, expansive capabilities, and entrepreneurial culture represented the greatest advantage for our employees and clients. This is truly the next evolutionary leap for 2e and the brands we serve."

Fishawack is a global healthcare communications group with offices in London, Oxford, Brighton and Manchester, UK, as well as Philadelphia, New York, and San Diego, USA; 2e adds to the group's US footprint. The firm's core strengths in medical communications, strategic consulting, and creative, fits nicely with 2e's expertise in strategy, creative, digital marketing, sales training, and internal communications. With this breadth of capabilities, Fishawack and 2e can now support clients throughout the entire product development, launch, and growth lifecycle. With the 2e partnership, the Fishawack Group now boasts over 750 employees worldwide, making it among the largest independent healthcare agencies globally.

"Fishawack is one of the new generation of leaders in healthcare communications. We're challenging the major agency networks by fostering a uniquely collaborative culture across our agency collective," Fishawack CEO Oliver Dennis said. "We offer the capabilities, scale, and geographical coverage to offer healthcare brands a fresh, new type of partnership value. We're excited about 2e's portfolio, capabilities, and brilliant people. Ross has built a great entrepreneurial culture, and we can't wait to work with the 2e team."

This partnership is particularly notable for 2e because it comes on the heels of the agency's appointment to the MM&M Top 100 Healthcare Agencies worldwide, as well as 2e's three consecutive victories (2015, 2016, 2017) as MM&M "Healthcare Agency of the Year." Between 2e and sister agencies Dudnyk, Carling Communications, Blue Latitude Health, and Healthcircle, the Fishawack Group is among the most award winning in the field of healthcare marketing.

"We're very deliberate about the agencies we invest in," Fishawack Group President Gail Flockhart said. "Clients demand seamlessly blended capabilities, so it's important that we build collaborative allegiances across the Fishawack Group. It's best for our clients and our people. 2e brings executive training and organisational optimisation capabilities to the group."

Advisors to Fishawack included KPMG, Addleshaw Goddard LLP, and financial backers LDC and LGT Capital Partners. 2e's advisors included Results International, Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC, and Clifton Larson Allen.

About 2e Creative

Founded in 1999, 2e Creative is a launch and growth agency featuring Fortune 50 clients across pharma, medical device, and research biotech. The agency's core competencies include branding, marketing strategy, digital marketing, sales training, and meeting/event production. 2e has over 150 employees and operations in Missouri, Indiana, Texas, and California.

About the Fishawack Group

The Fishawack Group of Companies is one of the largest independent medical communications and medical marketing specialists, with teams in the UK (Manchester, Oxford, London, and Brighton), the USA (Philadelphia, PA, New York, NY, and San Diego, CA), Switzerland (Basel), and India (Hyderabad).

Fishawack comprises two international divisions, Fishawack Medical Communications, developing and delivering services in the fields of medical communications, scientific engagement, publications, market access, strategic consultancy, and thought leader consultancy, and Fishawack Creative, offering strategic planning, creative development, advertising and promotion, and tactical execution.

We have built our reputation on excellence, creativity, and transparency.

