Daystar Television Network and Lee University Announce 200k Marcus Lamb Scholarship

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2019 / Determined dreamers and driven visionaries. Hopeful hearts and motivated minds. For the many who walk through the hallowed halls of Lee University, a comprehensive, Christ-centered university in Cleveland, Tennessee, the possibilities are endless. Now with the newly announced Marcus Lamb Scholarship, a $200,000 endowment available to new and returning Lee students enrolled for fall 2019, the opportunities to impact the world are even greater.

"Lee University is proud to honor our alumnus Marcus Lamb by establishing the Marcus Lamb Scholarship," said Paul Conn, President of Lee University. "Marcus has created a record of success and effectiveness in Kingdom leadership that is extraordinary. By creating this scholarship, we are making sure that young women and men will be able to attend Lee to continue in the spirit and legacy of Marcus Lamb. We believe the Lord will use this scholarship to change many lives."

As Founder and CEO of Daystar Television Network, the largest Christian television network in the world, Marcus Lamb has spent a lifetime serving others and sharing the Gospel through the growing power of media. Graduting with honors from Lee University in 1978, he has since been awarded Outstanding Alumnus of the Year and remains passionate about seeing lives transformed through the message of Christ.

"As believers, it's critical that we pursue wisdom and understanding so that we can serve others with excellence," said Marcus Lamb, Daystar's Founder and CEO. "Prior to attending Lee University my heart burned to see people saved, healed and set free, but the ministry tools necessary to accomplish that mission came through higher education. I was blessed to receive an academic scholarship to Lee that made my college experience possible, and I'm honored to be a part of a program that will do the same for others."

With a current enrollment of over 5,000 students, Lee University has a longstanding history of educating tomorrow's leaders through a wide variety of undergraduate majors in 129 programs of study. From education, to music, to nursing, to religion and more, students at Lee are challenged to expand their vision for the future and respond to the growing needs of their communities with love and compassion.

As the fall 2019 academic year approaches, those interested in the Marcus Lamb Scholarship are encouraged to apply online at www.LeeUniversity.edu. From everyday dreams to a lifelong reality, students who are committed to advancing the Gospel can take hold of the tools needed for success in life and ministry at Lee University through the Marcus Lamb Scholarship.

For more information about the Marcus Lamb Scholarship and other award opportunities, visit DaystarScholarship.com.

About Daystar Television Network

Daystar Television Network is an award winning, faith-based network dedicated to spreading the Gospel 24 hours a day, seven days a week - all around the globe, through all media formats possible. Reaching over 109 million households in the United States and over 5 billion people worldwide, Daystar is the fastest growing faith-based television network in the world. To learn more, visit Daystar.com.

About Lee University

Lee University is a private, comprehensive university with a current enrollment of 5,386. Lee provides a liberal arts education in a Christ-centered environment and offers 49 on-campus undergraduate majors in 129 programs of study among its six colleges: Arts and Sciences, Business, Music, Nursing, Religion, and the Helen DeVos College of Education. To learn more, visit www.LeeUniversity.edu.

