MONDI PLC - 2019 Interim Dividend ZAR/euro Exchange Rate

1 August 2019

Mondi Group - 2019 Interim Dividend ZAR/euro Exchange Rate

On 1 August 2019 Mondi Group announced, in its Half-Yearly Results announcement, that an interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2019 of 27.28 euro cents per ordinary share will be paid on Friday 20 September 2019 to all Mondi plc ordinary shareholders on either the UK main register or the South African branch register on Friday 16 August 2019.

Mondi plc will pay its dividend in euro.

However, ordinary shareholders resident in the United Kingdom will receive the dividend in sterling (unless shareholders have elected to receive their dividend in euro). The last date for euro currency elections will be Friday 30 August 2019. The exchange rate for this payment will be set on Wednesday 4 September 2019.

Shareholders holding their shares on the South African branch register will receive the dividend in South African rand cents, converted at a rate of EUR 1 to ZAR 15.94694. Therefore, the equivalent gross interim dividend in rand cents per ordinary share will be 435.03252.

For shareholders holding their shares on the South African branch register, the dividend will, for South African dividends tax purposes, be taxed like local dividends. As such, for South African tax resident shareholders holding their shares on the South African branch register, dividends withholding tax will be withheld from the dividends payable to these shareholders at a rate of 20%, unless a shareholder qualifies for an exemption, resulting in a net dividend of 348.02602 rand cents per ordinary share. Shareholders holding their shares on the South African branch register who are not tax resident in South Africa are exempted from South African dividends withholdings tax.

For the purposes of South Africa dividends tax reporting, the source of income for the payment of the dividend is the United Kingdom.

Additional Information

The interim dividend will be paid from income reserves.

Mondi plc had a total of 485,553,780 ordinary shares in issue of which 210,229,245 were held on the branch register, excluding treasury shares, at the dividend declaration date of 1 August 2019.

Correction to DRIP settlement date

The DRIP purchase settlement date for shareholders on the South African branch register, published in the dividend timetable contained within the Half-Yearly Results announcement released on 1 August 2019, was incorrect. The date is Friday 27 September 2019 and not Thursday 26 September 2019 as originally advised.

