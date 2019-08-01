AroCell AB: AroCell enters a collaboration with Dana Farber Cancer Institute

Today AroCell announces a collaboration with Dana Faber Cancer Institute to evaluate AroCell's TK 210 ELISA assay on CDK4/6 inhibitor treated patients. The aim of the study is to examine concordance of TK 1 concentration in serum and clinical response on treatment.

In the study samples will be collected from patients treated with CDK 4/6 inhibitor palbociclib throughout the course of the treatment and the concordance between AroCell's TK 210 ELISA assay and clinical response will be evaluated. The study will include about 20 patients.

The study will be executed in collaboration with Dana Farber Cancer Institute and coordinated by Dr. Geoffrey Shapiro, Director of Early Drug Development Center at Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

AroCell TK 210 ELISA is a robust, reproducible and cost-effective assay that measure the TK1 (Thymidine Kinase 1) levels in serum. The objective is to help clinicians obtain more information by measuring the outcome of the treatment as well as to provide decision support in disease management.

"We are excited to work together with Dana Faber Cancer Institute to evaluate TK1 as a biomarker for treatment response in cancer therapy using Pfizers CDK 4/6 inhibitor palbociclib" says Michael Brobjer, CEO of AroCell. "Our TK 210 ELISA kit is a costefficient way to measure TK1 by a simple blood test"

A recent addition to the therapeutic arsenal is Cycline-Dependent Kinase (CDK) inhibitors. These drugs work by inhibiting CDK 4 or/and CDK 6. Overactivity of kinases facilitates the proliferation of cancer cells. The CDK 4/6 inhibitors cause cell cycle arrest and prevent cells from proliferating

Michael Brobjer, CEO

Telephone: +46

About Thymidine Kinase 1

Thymidine Kinase 1 (TK1) is a key enzyme in DNA precursor synthesis. It is upregulated during the late G1 phase and early S phase of the cell cycle and its presence in cells is an indicator of active cell proliferation. Increased levels of TK1 in the blood can indicate active cell proliferation as a consequence of abnormal cell turnover and cell disruption triggered by for example therapeutic agents.



About Dana Farber

Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, MA, is a world leader in adult and pediatric cancer treatment and research. Since its founding in 1947, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute has been committed to providing adults and children with cancer with the best treatment available today while developing tomorrow's cures through cutting-edge research.

About AroCell

AroCell AB

For more information; www.arocell.com

