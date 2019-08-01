Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 01-Aug-2019 / 15:54 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (the "Company") DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING The Company wishes to advise that James Fuller has today received 1,250,000 'B' Ordinary Shares of 4p from the Trustees of a Fuller's Family Trust thereby increasing his personal holding in the Company. Enquiries to: Bethan Flavin Assistant Company Secretary 020 8996 2105 1 August 2019 ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: DSH TIDM: FSTA OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 15411 EQS News ID: 850645 End of Announcement EQS News Service

