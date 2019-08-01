The global electrocardiography devices (ECG) market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005369/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global electrocardiography devices (ECG) market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the technological advances. Technological advances have helped in developing easy to use ECG devices with reduced size, and enhanced portability. The new-generation ECG devices incorporate advanced algorithms, which provide high-fidelity data to support better clinical decisions. For instance, the ECG product from Hill-Rom Services, Connex Cardio ECG, utilizes the VERITAS algorithm. This algorithm analyzes and interprets the ECG reading, and the system prints, stores, and transmits the results to the electronic medical record (EMR). The resulting ECG can significantly simplify the physician's workflow and decision-making workflow. The latest ECG devices also incorporate various workflow improvement features, such as simplified step-by-step operation, touch-screen systems, and better connectivity with ECG management systems, EMRs, and cardiovascular information systems (CVIS). Moreover, these new technologies have also made it possible to detect infrequent arrhythmias in patients of all ages. Thus, with such technological advances, the market for electrocardiography devices is expected to witness market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the emergence of handheld, wireless, and remote monitoring ECG devices will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global electrocardiography devices (ECG) market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Electrocardiography Devices (ECG) Market: Emergence of Handheld, Wireless, and Remote Monitoring ECG Devices

At present, technological advances in sensors allow recording of electrical impulses from the heart in the absence of conventional ECG machines. Several technologies are now wearable and can monitor and record cardiac impulses for weeks or even months. Hence, these devices are increasingly being adopted in out-of-hospital settings, such as in households and public places. For instance, HeartScan HCG-801 ECG monitor, offered by Omron Healthcare, is a portable ECG recorder with finger and chest electrodes and a high-resolution screen that displays the HR, rhythm, and ECG waveform. It is cordless, and there is no need to wear electrodes, which eliminates the difficulties encountered with cables. Therefore, with such advances and innovations in the ECG devices, the market is expected to witness a positive outlook during the forecast period.

"Apart from the technological advances and the emergence of handheld, wireless, and remote monitoring ECG devices, the increasing prevalence of CVDs, the rising awareness about CVDs, and the growth of demand from emerging countries are some major aspects expected to boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Electrocardiography Devices (ECG) Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global electrocardiography devices (ECG) market by product (resting ECG devices, ambulatory ECG monitoring devices, and stress ECG test devices) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The resting ECG devices segment led the market in 2018, followed by ambulatory ECG monitoring devices, and stress ECG test devices respectively. However, during the forecast period, the stress ECG test devices segment is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to an increase in awareness about advanced stress ECG test devices and the number of stress ECG procedures performed.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005369/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com