sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,667 Euro		+0,076
+2,12 %
WKN: 853760 ISIN: FR0000120685 Ticker-Symbol: NBP 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
NATIXIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NATIXIS SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,753
3,756
17:51
3,731
3,789
17:51
01.08.2019 | 17:41
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

NATIXIS: Natixis 2019 second quarter results

Paris, August 1, 2019

2Q19 results
A well-balanced business model to navigate the current environment
Reported net income at €346m in 2Q19 and €1.1bn in 1H19
Financial strength with a Basel 3 fully-loaded CET1 ratio1 at 11.5%, well above our 2020 target (11%)

STRENGTH OF A DIVERSIFIED BUSINESS MODEL
2Q19 UNDERLYING NET REVENUES2 AT €2.3BN, STABLE VS. A RECORD 2Q18

AWM: Strong net revenue growth and positive net inflows in the US notably

Strength of our active asset management model with underlying net revenues2 up +11% YoY in 2Q19 (+4% in 1H19)
in part driven by high levels of performance fees that reached €138m this quarter (€171m in 1H19)

Demonstration of the strength of the multiboutique model with €(2)bn net outflows on LT products despite €(6)bn
net outflows at H2O. More than +€3bn net inflows on LT products across other affiliates, of which +€2bn in the US

The average fee rate remains in line with the New Dimension target at ~30bps

Strong AuM growth of +5% over the quarter to reach €898bn, including WCM

Projected partnership between Ostrum AM and LBP AM to create a key player in life insurance asset management

CIB: Revenue diversification and tight cost control to create value despite an elevated cost of risk due to a large single file

Underlying net revenues2 down YoY in 2Q19 with a high base effect in Global finance. Resilience of Global markets activities with revenues up QoQ and FIC-T also up YoY. Growth from IB/M&A and our Green & Sustainable Hub

Strict cost control, down -7% YoY at constant exchange rate in 2Q19

Cost of risk elevated this quarter driven by a large single file

Underlying RoE2 at 9.3% in 2Q19 and 11.7% with a normalized cost of risk of 30bps

Insurance: Sustained growth and profitability

Underlying net revenues2 up +7% YoY with a positive jaws effect both in 2Q19 and 1H19

Underlying RoE2 >30% in 1H19, in line with the New Dimension 2020 target

Payments: Continued growth dynamic

Underlying net revenues2 up +10% YoY with a positive jaws effect both in 2Q19 and 1H19

Increase in business volumes from Dalenys & PayPlug, up more than +20%

SUSTAINABLE VALUE CREATION AND FINANCIAL STRENGTH

Organic capital creation of 38bps in 2Q19. Basel 3 FL CET1 ratio1 at 11.5% as at June 30, 2019, well above our 2020 target (11%)

Underlying net income2 at €363m in 2Q19 and €555m in 1H19, despite an elevated cost of risk (63bps in 2Q19 and 43bps in 1H19)

Underlying RoTE2 at 9.6% in 2Q19 and 10.8% with a normalized cost of risk of 30bps

Underlying RoTE2 adjusted3 at 12.8% over New Dimension as at June 30, 2019

FOCUS ON THE IMPLEMENTATION OF OUR 2020 AMBITIONS

François Riahi, Natixis Chief Executive Officer, said: "Natixis recorded solid results across all its businesses in the second quarter of 2019. Our diversified and balanced business model proves, once again, its worth in an uncertain economic environment. In Asset & Wealth Management our multi-boutique model demonstrated its robustness. Revenues and assets under management both continued to rise despite outflows at H2O and with net flows in the United States turning back positive. We also announced our ambition to create a 100% SRI-compliant European leader in insurance-related fixed income asset management with La Banque Postale. In Corporate & Investment Banking, we enjoyed sustained performances, including in our capital markets activities despite a less favorable environment than last year to which we notably adapt through tighter cost control. In Insurance and Payments, we continued to combine strong growth with a positive jaws effect. We further bolstered our capital position with our CET1 standing at 11.5%, above our 2020 objective."

Figures restated as communicated on April 11, 2019 following the disposal of the retail banking activities. See page 13 for the reconciliation of the restated figures with the accounting view [1]See note on methodology 2 Excluding exceptional items. Excluding exceptional items and excluding IFRIC 21 for cost/income, RoE and RoTE (see note on methodology) 3 Adjusting for the non-recurring impact on 4Q18 revenues from Asian equity derivatives and a 30bps normalized cost of risk in 2Q19, net of tax
2Q19RESULTS

On August 1, 2019, the Board of Directors examined Natixis' second quarter 2019 results.

€m 2Q19
reported		2Q18
restated		 2Q19
o/w underlying		2Q18
o/w underlying		 2Q19 vs. 2Q18
restated		 2Q19 vs. 2Q18 underlying
Net revenues 2,2822,360 2,2972,305 (3)% 0%
o/w businesses 2,0912,106 2,0912,106 (1)% (1)%
Expenses (1,577)(1,528) (1,566)(1,514) 3% 3%
Gross operating income 705832 730791 (15)% (8)%
Provision for credit losses (110)(41) (110)(41)
Net operating income 595791 620750 (25)% (17)%
Associates and other items 77 77
Pre-tax profit 602798 627757 (25)% (17)%
Income tax (164)(234) (172)(220)
Minority interests (92)(57) (93)(56)
Net income - group share 346507 363481 (32)% (25)%

Natixis' underlying net revenues are stable vs. a historically high 2Q18 with AWM up +11%, Payments up +10% YoY and Insurance up +7% YoY. Within CIB, Investment banking/M&A up +5% YoY and good resilience for Global markets (-5% YoY excl. CVA/DVA), offsetting Global finance evolution set against a 2Q18 historically high performance.

Underlying expenses are well under control and up +1% YoY at constant exchange rate, in part reflecting the strong top-line performance across AWM, Insurance and Payments. CIB costs down -7% YoY at constant exchange rate. The underlying cost/income ratio1 is at 70.5%, up +250bps vs. 2Q18.

The underlying loan loss provisioning increased above its normalized level this quarter, mainly driven by a large single file in France. Expressed in basis points of loans outstanding (excluding credit institutions), the businesses' underlying cost of risk worked out to 63bps in 2Q19 vs. a normalized level of ~30bps.

Underlying tax rate at ~28% in 2Q19. YoY increase in minority interests on the back of a higher performance from some European AM affiliates and Coface.

Net income (group share), adjusted for IFRIC 21 and excluding exceptional items reached €315m in 2Q19. Accounting for exceptional items (-€17m net of tax in 2Q19) and IFRIC 21 impact (+€47m in 2Q19), the reported net income (group share) in 2Q19 is at €346m.

Businesses' underlying RoE1 reached 12.6% in 2Q19 and 13.9% under a normalized2 cost of risk.

Natixis' underlying RoTE1 reached 9.6% in 2Q19 excl. IFRIC 21 and 10.8% under a normalized2 cost of risk.

1 See note on methodology. Excluding exceptional items and excluding IFRIC 21 2 Normalizing the 2Q19 cost of risk at 30bps

1H19RESULTS1

€m 1H19
restated		1H18
restated		 1H19
o/w underlying		1H18
o/w underlying		 1H19 vs. 1H18
restated		 1H19 vs. 1H18 underlying
Net revenues 4,4144,553 4,4104,526 (3)% (3)%
o/w businesses 3,9924,146 3,9924,146 (4)% (4)%
Expenses (3,297)(3,202) (3,269)(3,173) 3% 3%
Gross operating income 1,1171,350 1,1411,353 (17)% (16)%
Provision for credit losses (141)(77) (141)(77)
Net operating income 9761,273 1,0001,276 (23)% (22)%
Associates and other items 69220 920
Pre-tax profit 1,6681,293 1,0091,295 29% (22)%
Income tax (379)(409) (308)(410)
Minority interests (178)(117) (145)(117)
Net income - group share 1,110767 555769 45% (28)%

Natixis' underlying net revenues are higher or stable vs. 1H18 for the vast majority of the businesses with Payments up +10% YoY, Insurance up +7% YoY, AWM up +4% YoY and IB/M&A up +6% YoY. 1H19 revenue evolution to be put in the context of a historically high 1H18, in particular 1Q18 for Global markets and 2Q18 for Global finance.

Underlying expenses are well under control and up +1% YoY at constant exchange rate reflecting solid revenue growth across most businesses, investments being made (e.g. strategic projects, support functions) and the increase in the SRF contribution. CIB costs down -3% YoY at constant exchange rate. The underlying cost/income ratio2 is at 71.7%, up +390bps vs. 1H18.

The underlying loan loss provisioning almost doubled vs. 1H18 on the back of a large single file impact in 2Q19 and is thus not representative of the normalized cost of risk. Expressed in basis points of loans outstanding (excluding credit institutions), the businesses' underlying cost of risk worked out to 43bps in 1H19.

Underlying tax rate at ~31% in 1H19 due to the non-deductibility of the SRF contribution in 1Q. Guidance maintained at <30% for 2019.

Net income (group share), adjusted for IFRIC 21 and excluding exceptional items reached €650m in 1H19. Accounting for exceptional items (+€555m net of tax in 1H19) and IFRIC 21 impact (-€95m in 1H19), the reported net income (group share) in 1H19 is at €1,110m.

Businesses' underlying RoE2 reached 12.5% in 1H19 and 12.9% under a normalized cost of risk3.

Natixis' underlying RoTE2 reached 9.9% in 1H19 excl. IFRIC 21 and 10.3% under a normalized cost of risk3.

1 Figures restated as communicated on April 11, 2019 following the disposal of the retail banking activities. See page 13 for the reconciliation of the restated figures with the accounting view2 See note on methodology. Excluding exceptional items and excluding IFRIC 21 3 Normalizing the 1H19 cost of risk at 30bps

2Q19 & 1H19 RESULTS
Exceptional items

€m 2Q192Q18 1H191H18
Exchange rate fluctuations on DSN in currencies (Net revenues)Corporate center(15)55 427
Transformation & Business Efficiency Investment costs (Expenses)Business lines & Corporate center(10)(18) (26)(30)
Fit to Win investments & restructuring expenses (Expenses)Corporate center(1)4 (1)1
Disposal of subsidiary in Brazil (Gain or loss on other assets)CIB00 (15)0
Capital gain - Disposal of retail activities (Gain or loss on other assets)Corporate center00 6970
Total impact on income tax 8(14) (71)1
Total impact on minority interests 0(1) (33)(1)
Total impact on net income (gs) (17)25 555(2)

€586m positive net impact from the disposal of the retail banking activities in 1Q19: €697m capital gain minus €78m income tax minus €33m minority interests

TRANSFORMATION & BUSINESS EFFICIENCY

Investment costs by reporting line

€m 2Q192Q18 1H191H18
AWM(0)(1) (5)(1)
CIB(3)(3) (6)(4)
Insurance(2)(1) (2)(1)
Payments(0)(1) (0)(1)
Financial Investments00 00
Corporate center(5)(13) (13)(23)
Impact on expenses(10)(18) (26)(30)

Unless specified otherwise, the following comments and data refer to underlying results, i.e. excluding exceptional items (see detail p4)

Asset & Wealth Management

€m 2Q192Q182Q19
vs. 2Q18		 1H191H181H19
vs. 1H18		1H19
vs. 1H18
constant FX
Net revenues 93284211% 1,7051,6414%0%
o/w Asset Management1 90080512% 1,6421,5675%1%
o/w Wealth management 3237(12)% 6374(14)%(14)%
Expenses (605)(568)7% (1,158)(1,116)4%0%
Gross operating income 32727419% 5475254%1%
Provision for credit losses (2)(1) (1)(1)
Associates and other items (2)(2) (4)(2)
Pre-tax profit 32327020% 5425214%
Cost/income ratio2 65.1%67.7%-2.6pp 67.8%67.8%-0.0pp
RoE after tax2 15.0%15.2%-0.2pp 13.5%14.6%-1.1pp

Underlying net revenues from Asset & Wealth Management (AWM) are up +11% YoY in 2Q19 on a high 2Q18. Net revenues growth even excluding performance fees, illustrating the resilience of our active multi-boutique model. Asset management (excl. Employee savings plan) underlying net revenues excl. performance fees down -4% YoY in North America (€384m) and up + 9% in Europe (€208m) in 2Q19 (-5% at €756m and +11% at €378m in 1H19 for North America and Europe respectively). Wealth management net revenues are down -€5m YoY in 2Q19 mainly due to the perimeter effect from the disposal of Selection 1818 finalized in 4Q18.

The Asset management overall fee rate excluding performance fees is at 30bps in 2Q19, flat QoQ and in line with the New Dimension target. In Europe, 16.5bps (+0.5bps QoQ) and 28.6bps excl. Life Insurance General Accounts (+1.1bps QoQ). In North America, 38bps (flat QoQ). Performance fees reached €138m in 2Q19 and €171m in 1H19 (~11% of AM revenues vs. ~13% FY18) mainly driven by H2O and AEW.

Asset management net inflows on LT products reached >€3bn in 2Q19 excluding H2O illustrating the diversity of the multi-boutique model with, notably, a rebound in the US. H2O AuM at €26bn as at end-June, above its end-June 2018 level. H2O fund flows have normalized quickly - positive net inflows in July. In Europe, ~€1bn net inflows on LT products (excl. H2O) in 2Q19 mainly driven by Fixed income, ESG and Real asset strategies. Net outflows on money market funds (~€4bn) in part driven by corporates' semester-end. In North America, ~€2bn net inflows on LT products in 2Q19 primarily driven by Fixed income and growth Equity strategies. Good momentum for Loomis.

Asset management AuM reached €898bn as at June 30, 2019 and are up +5% QoQ. Positive FX and perimeter effect of €27bn (mainly driven by the acquisition of a stake in WCM) and positive market effect of +€22bn in 2Q19. Wealth management AuM reached €30.0bn as at June 30, 2019 including Massena Partners (acquisition finalized end of June) and with €0.3bn positive net inflows.

Underlying expenses up +3% YoY at constant exchange rate in 2Q19 reflecting investments being made in new initiatives and digitalization as well as MIFID 2 impact.

The underlying RoE2 reached 15.0% in 2Q19 and 13.5% in 1H19.

1 Asset management including Private equity and Employee savings plan 2 See note on methodology. Excluding exceptional items and excluding IFRIC 21

Unless specified otherwise, the following comments and data refer to underlying results, i.e. excluding exceptional items (see detail p4)

Corporate & Investment Banking

€m 2Q192Q182Q19
vs. 2Q18		 1H191H181H19
vs. 1H18		1H19
vs. 1H18
constant FX
Net revenues 847976(13)% 1,6541,920(14)%(16)%
Net revenues excl. CVA/DVA/Other 844922(9)% 1,6441,872(12)%(15)%
Expenses (520)(548)(5)% (1,099)(1,113)(1)%(3)%
Gross operating income 327428(24)% 554807(31)%(34)%
Provision for credit losses (104)(37) (134)(68)
Associates and other items 33 69
Pre-tax profit 225393(43)% 426748(43)%
Cost/income ratio1 62.4%56.9%+5.5pp 65.5%57.2%+8.3pp
RoE after tax1 9.3%17.3%-8.0pp 9.5%17.2%-7.7pp

Underlying net revenues are down high-single digit in 2Q19 excl. CVA/DVA and Other. Revenue evolution largely driven by a high base effect for Global finance activities with a historically high 2Q18. Continued growth in Investment banking/M&A and resilient Global markets in 2Q19 with solid performances across the Americas and EMEA (excl. France) platforms. Increased revenue diversification and robust pipeline built up for 2H19 especially on our key sectors and Investment banking/M&A.

Global markets net revenues excl. CVA/DVA significantly up QoQ in 2Q19 and slightly down YoY. 1H19 revenue evolution reflecting a high base, especially in 1Q18. FICT net revenues up +2% YoY in 2Q19 with maintained high selectivity on profitable deals. Continued good performance in Credit especially in the US and revenues picking up in Rates, despite challenging market conditions and the lack of jumbo transactions. Less favorable environment for FX, notably due to the lack of volatility on major currencies. Equity net revenues excluding cash equity down -16% YoY in 2Q19 (high 2Q18) with a solid recovery post 4Q18 and remaining close to 1Q19 levels. Increased diversification while continuing to bring innovative solutions to address clients' needs. Global finance net revenues down YoY due to the base effect from a historically high 2Q18, especially on Aviation and US Real estate. Sustained 2Q19 activity in Energy & Natural Resources as well as in Europe Real estate. Robust new loan production, up +36% QoQ although down YoY (base effect). Solid origination levels for Europe Real estate and ASF. Distribution rate on Real Assets at ~62% in 1H19. Investment banking and M&A net revenues up +5% YoY in 2Q19 (+6% in 1H19), in part driven by Green & Sustainable initiatives and including a good performance both in ECM and DCM. Sustained M&A activity in 2Q19 with a good contribution from PJ Solomon in the US. Proportion of revenues generated from service fees at ~38% in 2Q19 and ~40% in 1H192.

Underlying expenses are well under control and down -7% YoY at constant exchange rate in 2Q19 reflecting lower variable costs and ongoing efforts to improve efficiency despite investments being made to develop our sectorial approach as well as control functions.

Underlying cost of risk above its normalized level of ~30bps due to a large single file in France in 2Q19.

Underlying RoE1 of 9.3% in 2Q19 and 9.5% in 1H19. Normalizing for the cost of risk3, the 2Q19 RoE would have reached 11.7% (10.4% in 1H19). RWA are well under control, down -1% QoQ. Acquisition of Azure Capital Limited in Australia finalized in June to complement the international network of M&A boutiques and already bringing new mandates.

1See note on methodology. Excluding exceptional items and excluding IFRIC 21 2 ENR, Real Assets, ASF 3 Normalizing the cost of risk at 30bps

Unless specified otherwise, the following comments and data refer to underlying results, i.e. excluding exceptional items (see detail p4)

Insurance

€m 2Q192Q182Q19
vs. 2Q18		 1H191H181H19
vs. 1H18
Net revenues 2071937% 4253977%
Expenses (114)(107)6% (239)(225)6%
Gross operating income 93859% 1861719%
Provision for credit losses 00 00
Associates and other items 50 53
Pre-tax profit 988615% 19217510%
Cost/income ratio1 56.9%58.1%-1.2pp 54.2%54.4%-0.2pp
RoE after tax1 27.7%25.2%+2.5pp 30.4%29.1%+1.3pp

Banking view

Underlying net revenues up +7% YoY both in 2Q19 and 1H19 with growth across the board.

Underlying expenses up +6% YoY both in 2Q19 and 1H19, translating into a positive jaws effect and an underlying cost/income ratio1 improvement, in line with the 2020 target of ~54%.

Underlying gross operating income up +9% YoY both in 2Q19 and 1H19.

Underlying RoE1 continued progression, above 30% in 1H19 which is the target set for New Dimension by 2020

Insurance view

Global turnover2 reached €3.3bn in 2Q19, up +10% YoY (+2% in 1H19 at €6.7bn).

Life and Personal protection: €2.9bn earned premiums2 in 2Q19, up +11% YoY.

  • Total AuM2at €65.0bn as at end-June 2019, up +3% QoQ and +8% YTD, driven by €1.6bn of net inflows2 in 2Q19 (€3.4bn YTD).
  • Unit-linked AuM2at €15.9bn as at end-June 2019, up +5% QoQ and +13% YTD, driven by €0.6bn of net inflows2 both in 1Q19 and 2Q19 (36% of total net inflows). UL products accounted for 29% of gross inflows in 2Q19, above the French market3.
  • Personal protection: earned premiums up +22% YoY in 2Q19 at €0.3bn (+12% in 1H19 at €0.5bn).

P&C: €0.4bn earned premiums in 2Q19, up +7% YoY (+5% in 1H19 at €0.8bn). The combined ratio reaches 90.5% in 2Q19
(-1.5pp YoY) and 91.5% in 1H19 (-0.6pp YoY).

The non-life equipment rate at the end of June is at 26.5% (+0.5pp QoQ) for Banques Populaires and at 29.5% (+0.4pp QoQ) for Caisses d'Epargne.

1 See note on methodology. Excluding exceptional items and excluding IFRIC 21 2 Excluding reinsurance agreement with CNP 3 Source: FFA

Unless specified otherwise, the following comments and data refer to underlying results, i.e. excluding exceptional items (see detail p4)

Payments

€m 2Q192Q182Q19
vs. 2Q18		 1H191H181H19
vs. 1H18
Net revenues 1059510% 20818810%
Expenses (94)(87)8% (181)(166)9%
Gross operating income 11833% 272221%
Provision for credit losses (1)(0) (1)(0)
Associates and other items 01 01
Pre-tax profit 10917% 262315%
Cost/income ratio1 89.8%91.6%-1.8pp 87.0%88.1%-1.1pp
RoE after tax1 7.2%7.9%-0.7pp 9.8%10.6%-0.8pp

Underlying net revenues are up +10% YoY both in 2Q19 and 1H19. 40% of 1H19 revenues realized with direct clients (+3pp vs. 1H18).

  • Payment Processing & Services: Steady +4% YoY revenue growth in Natixis Payments' historical activities in 2Q19 (+5% in 1H19). Number of card transactions processed up +9% YoY in 2Q19.
  • Merchant Solutions: Solid business volumes generated by Dalenys (medium/large corp.) and PayPlug (SME), up +22% YoY in 2Q19 (+24% in 1H19). Successful delivery of a fully-integrated "mobility as a service" (MAAS) solution for the SNCF Group simplifying payment services associated with all types of travel.
  • Prepaid & Issuing Solutions: Robust growth in 2Q19 driven by meal vouchers (+7% YoY) and the contribution of our Benefits & Rewards activity (Titres Cadeaux and Comitéo). Number of mobile payments more than x2.6 vs. 2Q18. Launch of Xpollens in partnership with Visa, the first end-to-end "Payments in a box" offer integrating a full range of innovative payment solutions, from payment cards to instant payments through account management.

1 See note on methodology. Excluding exceptional items and excluding IFRIC 21
Unless specified otherwise, the following comments and data refer to underlying results, i.e. excluding exceptional items (see detail p4)

Financial Investments

€m 2Q192Q182Q19
vs. 2Q18		 1H191H181H19
vs. 1H18
Net revenues 19617413% 3893647%
Coface 18115616% 3563337%
Other 1518(18)% 33316%
Expenses (140)(129)9% (273)(257)6%
Gross operating income 564523% 1161078%
Provision for credit losses (4)1 (6)(5)
Associates and other items 53 56(5)%
Pre-tax profit 575015% 1151086%

The net combined ratio of Coface1 reached 77.5% in 2Q19 vs. 81.5% in 2Q18 (76.0% 1H19 vs. 77.0% 1H18) with a cost ratio moving from 35.0% to 32.2% (from 33.8% 1H18 to 32.0% 1H19) and a loss ratio moving from 46.6% to 45.3% (from 43.2% 1H18 to 44.0% 1H19).

Corporate Center

€m 2Q192Q182Q19
vs. 2Q18		 1H191H181H19
vs. 1H18
Net revenues 925 2816
Expenses (93)(74)25% (318)(296)7%
SRF 0(0) (170)(160)6%
Other (93)(74)26% (148)(136)9%
Gross operating income (83)(49)69% (290)(280)3%
Provision for credit losses 1(4) 1(3)
Associates and other items (5)2 (3)4
Pre-tax profit (87)(51)72% (292)(280)4%

Underlying net revenues from the Corporate Center of €9m in 2Q19 vs. €25m in 2Q18 (various positive elements impacting 2Q18).

Underlying expenses excluding SRF contribution up +€19m YoY in 2Q19 mainly due to severances and real estate management.

Underlying pre-tax profit contribution broadly unchanged YoY in 1H19 excl. SRF.

1 Reported ratios, net of reinsurance

FINANCIAL STRUCTURE

Basel 3 fully-loaded ratios1
Natixis' Basel 3 fully-loaded CET1 ratio worked out to 11.5% as at June 30, 2019.

  • Basel 3 fully-loaded CET1 capital amounted to €11.1bn
  • Basel 3 fully-loaded RWA amounted to €96.9bn

Based on a Basel 3 fully-loaded CET1 ratio of 11.6% as at March 31, 2019, the respective 2Q19 impacts were as follows:

  • Irrevocable Payment Commitment deduction from capital (IPC): -12bps
  • 2Q19 strategic operations (WCM, IM, Fiera Capital, Massena Partners, Azure Capital): -16bps
  • 2Q19 results: +36bps
  • 2Q19 ordinary dividends: -20bps
  • 2Q19 RWA and other effects: +2bps

Basel 3 regulatory ratios1
As at June 30, 2019, Natixis' Basel 3 regulatory capital ratios stood at 10.6% for the CET1, 12.8% for the Tier 1 and 15.2% for the total capital ratio.

  • Core Tier 1 capital stood at €10.3bn and Tier 1 capital at €12.4bn
  • Natixis' RWA totaled €96.9bn, breakdown as follows:
    • Credit risk: €65.6bn
    • Counterparty risk: €6.6bn
    • CVA risk: €1.8bn
    • Market risk: €9.6bn
    • Operational risk: €13.3bn

Book value per share
Equity capital (group share) totaled €18.6bn as at June 30, 2019, of which €2.0bn in the form of hybrid securities (DSNs) recognized in equity capital at fair value (excluding capital gain following reclassification of hybrids).

Natixis' book value per share stood at €5.24 as at June 30, 2019 based on 3,150,059,450 shares excluding treasury shares (the total number of shares being 3,153,078,482). The tangible book value per share (after deducting goodwill and intangible assets) was €3.96.

Leverage ratio1

The leverage ratio worked out to 4.35% as at June 30, 2019.

Overall capital adequacy ratio
As at June 30, 2019, the financial conglomerate's excess capital was estimated at around €3.5bn (based on own funds including current financial year's earnings).

1 See note on methodology

APPENDICES

Note on methodology:

The results at 30/06/2019 were examined by the board of directors at their meeting on 01/08/2019.
Figures at 30/06/2019 are presented in accordance with IAS/IFRS accounting standards and IFRS Interpretation Committee (IFRIC) rulings as adopted in the European Union and applicable at this date

Changes in Natixis' account presentation following the disposal of the retail banking activities to BPCE S.A.

  • Employee savings plan is reallocated to Asset & Wealth Management
  • Film industry financing is reallocated to Corporate & Investment Banking
  • Insurance is not impacted
  • Payments becomes a standalone business line
  • Financial Investments are isolated and include Coface, Natixis Algeria and the private equity runoff activities. The Corporate Center is refocused on Natixis' holding and ALM functions and carries the Single Resolution Fund contribution within its expenses

Additional impacts on the quarterly series from the disposal of the retail banking activities to BPCE S.A.

  • New support function services provided by Natixis to the activities sold (TSA / SLA), as well as the cancellation of services or analytical items that have been made obsolete following such a disposal are factored in
  • The reclassification as Net revenues of the residual IT and logistic services that continue to be provided to the activities sold. Such services now being provided to entities that do not fall under Natixis' scope of consolidation anymore, they have been reclassified as Net revenues instead of expense deductions
  • The implementation of introductory fees between the Natixis CIB Coverage and the entities sold

In order to ensure comparability between the 2018 and 2019 quarterly series, these impacts have been simulated retroactively as of January 1st, 2018, even though they only impact the published financial statements as of their implementation date in 2019. These items essentially impact the Corporate Center and more marginally the CIB. The others business lines are unimpacted

Business line performances using Basel 3 standards:

  • The performances of Natixis business lines are presented using Basel 3 standards. Basel 3 risk-weighted assets are based on CRR-CRD4 rules as published on June 26th, 2013 (including the Danish compromise treatment for qualified entities).
  • Natixis' RoTE is calculated by taking as the numerator net income (group share) excluding DSN interest expenses on preferred shares after tax. Equity capital is average shareholders' equity group share as defined by IFRS, after payout of dividends, excluding average hybrid debt, average intangible assets and average goodwill.

-Natixis' RoE: Results used for calculations are net income (group share), deducting DSN interest expenses on preferred shares after tax. Equity capital is average shareholders' equity group share as defined by IFRS, after payout of dividends, excluding average hybrid debt, and excluding unrealized or deferred gains and losses recognized in equity (OCI).
-RoE for business lines is calculated based on normative capital to which are added goodwill and intangible assets for the business line. Normative capital allocation to Natixis' business lines is carried out based on 10.5% of their average Basel 3 risk-weighted assets. Business lines benefit from remuneration of normative capital allocated to them. By convention, the remuneration rate on normative capital is maintained at 2%.

Note on Natixis' RoE and RoTE calculation: Calculations based on quarter-end balance sheet in 1Q19 to reflect the disposal of the retail banking activities. The €586m net capital gain is not annualized

Net book value: calculated by taking shareholders' equity group share (minus distribution of dividends proposed by the Board of Directors and submitted to the approval of the General Shareholders' Meeting on May 28, 2019), restated for hybrids and capital gains on reclassification of hybrids as equity instruments. Net tangible book value is adjusted for goodwill relating to equity affiliates, restated goodwill and intangible assets as follows:

€m30/06/2019
Goodwill3,863
Restatement for Coface minority interests(162)
Restatement for AWM deferred tax liability & others(334)
Restated goodwill3,367

€m30/06/2019
Intangible assets697
Restatement for Coface minority interest & others(48)
Restated intangible assets649

Own senior debt fair-value adjustment: calculated using a discounted cash-flow model, contract by contract, including parameters such as swap curves and revaluation spread (based on the BPCE reoffer curve). Adoption of IFRS 9 standards, on November 22, 2016, authorizing the early application of provisions relating to own credit risk as of FY2016 closing.

Regulatory (phased-in) capital and ratios: based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - phased in. Presentation excluding current financial year's earnings and accrued dividend (based on a 60% pay-out1)

Fully-loaded capital and ratios: based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in. Presentation including current financial year's earnings and accrued dividend (based on a 60% pay-out1)

Leverage ratio: based on delegated act rules, without phase-in (presentation including 1H19 earnings and accrued dividend1) and with the hypothesis of a roll-out for non-eligible subordinated notes under Basel 3 by eligible notes. Repo transactions with central counterparties are offset in accordance with IAS 32 rules without maturity or currency criteria. Leverage ratio disclosed including the effect of intragroup cancelation - pending ECB authorization

Exceptional items: figures and comments on this press release are based on Natixis and its businesses' income statements excluding non-operating and/or exceptional items detailed page 4. Figures and comments that are referred to as 'underlying' exclude such exceptional items. Natixis and its businesses' income statements including these items are available in the appendix of this press release

Restatement for IFRIC 21 impact: the cost/income ratio, the RoE and the RoTE excluding IFRIC 21 impact calculation in 1H19 takes into account ½ of the annual duties and levies concerned by this accounting rule. The impact for the quarter is calculated by difference with the former quarter

Earnings capacity: net income (group share) restated for exceptional items and the IFRIC 21 impact

Expenses: sum of operating expenses and depreciation, amortization and impairment on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

1 Pay-out ratio based on reported net income group share minus DSN interest expenses on preferred shares after tax and excluding the €586m net capital gain from the disposal of the retail banking activities

Natixis - Consolidated P&L (restated)

€m1Q182Q183Q184Q181Q192Q19 2Q19
vs. 2Q18		 1H181H19 1H19
vs. 1H18
Net revenues2,1932,3602,1562,0402,1322,282 (3)% 4,5534,414 (3)%
Expenses(1,675)(1,528)(1,499)(1,656)(1,720)(1,577) 3% (3,202)(3,297) 3%
Gross operating income 518832658383412705 (15)% 1,3501,117 (17)%
Provision for credit losses(36)(41)(93)(23)(31)(110) (77)(141)
Associates7361338 1011
Gain or loss on other assets64(0)44682(2) 10681
Change in value of goodwill000000 00
Pre-tax profit4957985704181,066602 (25)% 1,2931,668 29%
Tax(175)(234)(154)(110)(215)(164) (409)(379)
Minority interests(60)(57)(59)(127)(86)(92) (117)(178)
Net income (group share) 260507358181764346 (32)% 7671,110 45%

Figures restated as communicated on April 11, 2019 following the disposal of the retail banking activities. See below for the reconciliation of the restated figures with the accounting view

Natixis - Reconciliation between management and accounting figures

1H18

€m 1H18
underlying		 Exceptional items 1H18
restated		Contribution from perimeter sold 1H18
reported
Net revenues4,526 27 4,553437 4,989
Expenses(3,173) (29) (3,202)(233) (3,435)
Gross operating income 1,353 (2) 1,350204 1,554
Provision for credit losses(77) (77)(7) (84)
Associates10 100 10
Gain or loss on other assets10 100 10
Pre-tax profit1,295 (2) 1,293197 1,490
Tax(410) 1 (409)(61) (470)
Minority interests(117) (1) (117)0 (118)
Net income (group share)769 (2) 767136 903

€m 1H19
underlying		 Exceptional items 1H19
restated		Residual contribution from perimeter sold 1H19
reported
Net revenues4,410 4 4,41422 4,436
Expenses(3,269) (28) (3,297)(22) (3,319)
Gross operating income 1,141 (24) 1,1170 1,117
Provision for credit losses(141) (141)0 (141)
Associates11 110 11
Gain or loss on other assets2 682 6810 681
Pre-tax profit1,009 659 1,6680 1,668
Tax(308) (71) (379)0 (379)
Minority interests(145) (33) (178)0 (78)
Net income (group share)555 555 1,1100 1,110

1H19

Natixis - IFRS 9 Balance sheet

Assets (€bn) 30/06/201931/03/2019
Cash and balances with central banks17.820.3
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss1218.1219.3
Financial assets at fair value through Equity11.511.1
Loans and receivables1124.9119.2
Debt instruments at amortized cost1.81.5
Insurance assets106.9104.3
Non-current assets held for sale0.00.0
Accruals and other assets16.415.9
Investments in associates0.70.7
Tangible and intangible assets2.22.3
Goodwill3.93.8
Total504.3498.4

Liabilities and equity (€bn) 30/06/201931/03/2019
Due to central banks0.00.0
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit and loss1217.8211.9
Customer deposits and deposits from financial institutions197.5101.8
Debt securities48.545.7
Liabilities associated with non-current assets held for sale0.00.0
Accruals and other liabilities18.517.8
Insurance liabilities96.593.4
Contingency reserves1.71.7
Subordinated debt4.04.0
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent18.620.8
Minority interests1.21.4
Total504.3498.4

1 Including deposit and margin call

Natixis - 2Q19 P&L by business line

€mAWMCIBInsurancePaymentsFinancial investmentsCorporate Center 2Q19
restated
Net revenues932 847 207 105 196 (5) 2,282
Expenses(605)(523)(116)(94)(141)(98) (1,577)
Gross operating income 327 324 92 11 55 (103) 705
Provision for credit losses(2)(104)0(1)(4)1 (110)
Net operating income 325 219 92 10 51 (102) 595
Associates and other items(2)3505(5) 7
Pre-tax profit323 223 96 10 56 (107) 602
Tax (164)
Minority interests (92)
Net income (gs) 346

Asset & Wealth Management

€m1Q182Q183Q184Q181Q192Q19 2Q19
vs. 2Q18		 1H181H19 1H19
vs. 1H18
Net revenues7998428411,032773932 11% 1,6411,705 4%
Asset Management1762805805998742900 12% 1,5671,642 5%
Wealth management373736343132 (12)% 7463 (14)%
Expenses(548)(569)(584)(642)(558)(605) 6% (1,117)(1,163) 4%
Gross operating income 251273257389216327 20% 524542 3%
Provision for credit losses(0)(1)(1)01(2) (1)(1)
Net operating income 251272256390216325 20% 523541 4%
Associates000200 00
Other items(0)(3)(2)41(2)(2) (3)(4)
Pre-tax profit251269255433214323 20% 520537 3%
Cost/Income ratio68.6%67.6%69.4%62.3%72.1%64.9% 68.1%68.2%
Cost/Income ratio excl. IFRIC 2168.1%67.7%69.6%62.4%71.6%65.1% 67.9%68.0%
RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn)11.711.812.512.312.513.7 16% 11.813.7 16%
Normative capital allocation (Basel 3)4,1434,0654,1504,3634,3644,407 8% 4,1044,385 7%
RoE after tax (Basel 3)213.7%15.2%13.9%19.6%11.5%15.1% 14.4%13.3%
RoE after tax (Basel 3) excl. IFRIC 21214.0%15.1%13.8%19.5%11.8%15.0% 14.5%13.4%

[1] Asset management including Private equity and Employee savings plan
2Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of the average RWA-including goodwill and intangibles

Corporate & Investment Banking

€m1Q182Q183Q184Q181Q192Q19 2Q19
vs. 2Q18		 1H181H19 1H19
vs. 1H18
Net revenues944976828518807847 (13)% 1,9201,654 (14)%
Global markets52745733414366419 (8)% 984785 (20)%
FIC-T 378299252231251304 2% 677554 (18)%
Equity14814597(219)125117 (19)% 293242 (17)%
Equity excl. cash14314097(219)125117 (16)% 283242 (15)%
Cash equity54(0)(0)00 90
CVA/DVA desk113(15)2(9)(3) 14(12)
Global finance1341394341362337333 (15)% 735670 (9)%
Investment banking28285781268790 5% 167177 6%
Other (7)417416166 3422
Expenses(566)(551)(525)(559)(582)(523) (5)% (1,117)(1,105) (1)%
Gross operating income 378425302(41)225324 (24)% 803549 (32)%
Provision for credit losses(31)(37)(98)(9)(30)(104) (68)(134)
Net operating income 347388204(50)195219 (43)% 735414 (44)%
Associates433323 66
Other items30(0)0(15)0 3(15)
Pre-tax profit353391207(47)183222 (43)% 744405 (46)%
Cost/Income ratio60.0%56.4%63.5%107.9%72.2%61.8% 58.2%66.8%
Cost/Income ratio excl. IFRIC 2157.7%57.2%64.4%109.4%69.1%62.7% 57.4%65.9%
RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn)59.761.761.261.162.061.1 (1)% 61.761.1 (1)%
Normative capital allocation (Basel 3)6,4356,4166,6766,6316,6346,740 5% 6,4266,687 4%
RoE after tax (Basel 3)316.0%17.6%9.0%NR7.6%9.6% 16.8%8.6%
RoE after tax (Basel 3) excl. IFRIC 21317.0%17.2%8.7%NR8.6%9.2% 17.1%8.9%

[1] Including Film industry financing 2 Including M&A 3 Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of the average RWA-including goodwill and intangibles

Insurance

€m1Q182Q183Q184Q181Q192Q19 2Q19
vs. 2Q18		 1H181H19 1H19
vs. 1H18
Net revenues204193192201218207 7% 397425 7%
Expenses(118)(108)(103)(118)(125)(116) 7% (226)(241) 6%
Gross operating income 868589839392 8% 170184 8%
Provision for credit losses000000 00
Net operating income 868589839392 8% 170184 8%
Associates303905 35
Other items00(0)00(0) 0(0)
Pre-tax profit898592919396 14% 173189 9%
Cost/Income ratio58.0%56.1%53.8%58.9%57.5%55.8% 57.1%56.7%
Cost/Income ratio excl. IFRIC 2151.1%58.5%56.2%61.2%51.7%57.8% 54.7%54.7%
RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn)7.37.07.17.38.07.9 13% 7.07.9 13%
Normative capital allocation (Basel 3)853868828841858942 8% 861900 5%
RoE after tax (Basel 3)128.6%26.4%30.3%30.7%29.4%28.4% 27.5%28.8%
RoE after tax (Basel 3) excl. IFRIC 21133.0%24.9%28.8%29.2%33.3%27.2% 28.9%30.1%

1Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of the average RWA-including goodwill and intangibles

Payments

€m1Q182Q183Q184Q181Q192Q19 2Q19
vs. 2Q18		 1H181H19 1H19
vs. 1H18
Net revenues939596105103105 10% 188208 10%
Expenses(79)(88)(84)(90)(88)(94) 7% (167)(181) 8%
Gross operating income 14712151611 46% 2127 25%
Provision for credit losses(0)(0)0(2)(0)(1) (0)(1)
Net operating income 14712131610 40% 2126 23%
Associates000000 00
Other items010000 10
Pre-tax profit14812131610 28% 2226 19%
Cost/Income ratio85.2%92.2%87.6%85.7%84.8%89.6% 88.7%87.2%
Cost/Income ratio excl. IFRIC2184.5%92.4%87.9%85.9%84.1%89.8% 88.5%87.0%
RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn)1.01.21.01.11.11.2 (1)% 1.21.2 (1)%
Normative capital allocation (Basel 3)295300352332356373 25% 297365 23%
RoE after tax (Basel 3)112.8%7.4%9.6%10.1%12.0%7.3% 10.1%9.6%
RoE after tax (Basel 3) excl. IFRIC 21113.4%7.2%9.4%9.9%12.5%7.1% 10.3%9.7%

Standalone EBITDA calculation
Figures excluding exceptional items

€m1Q182Q183Q184Q181Q192Q19 1H181H19
Net revenues939596105103105 188208
Expenses(79)(87)(85)(90)(88)(94) (166)(181)
Gross operating income - Natixis reported
excl. exceptional items		14811151611 2227
Analytical adjustments to net revenues(1)(1)(2)(1)(1)(1) (3)(3)
Structure charge adjustments to expenses555565 1011
Gross operating income - standalone view181214192015 2935
Depreciation, amortization and impairment on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets344544 78
EBITDA - standalone view211618242419 3643

EBITDA = Net revenues (-) Operating expenses. Standalone view excluding analytical items and structure charges

[1] Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of the average RWA-including goodwill and intangibles

Financial investments

€m1Q182Q183Q184Q181Q192Q19 2Q19
vs. 2Q18		 1H181H19 1H19
vs. 1H18
Net revenues 190 174 197 181 193 196 13% 364 389 7%
Coface 177 156 180 165 175 181 16% 333 356 7%
Other 13 18 17 16 18 15 (18)% 31 33 6%
Expenses(130)(125)(131)(140)(133)(141) 13% (255)(275) 8%
Gross operating income 59 49 66 41 60 55 11% 109 115 6%
Provision for credit losses(6)113(2)(4) (5)(6)
Net operating income 54 50 67 44 58 51 1% 104 108 4%
Associates 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Other items 2 3 0 0 0 5 5 5
Pre-tax profit56 53 67 44 58 56 5% 109 114 4%
RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn)5.35.65.55.65.75.7 2% 5.65.7 2%

Corporate Center

€m1Q182Q183Q184Q181Q192Q19 2Q19
vs. 2Q18		 1H181H19 1H19
vs. 1H18
Net revenues(37)793337(5) 4232
Expenses(232)(87)(71)(107)(234)(98) 12% (319)(331) 4%
SRF(160)(0)(0)0(170)0 (160)(170) 6%
Other(73)(86)(71)(107)(64)(98) 13% (159)(162) 2%
Gross operating income (269)(7)(68)(104)(196)(103) (277)(299)
Provision for credit losses1(4)4(15)01 (3)1
Net operating income (269)(11)(63)(118)(196)(102) (280)(298)
Associates000000 00
Other items1223699(5) 4694
Pre-tax profit (268)(9)(62)(115)503 (107) (276)396
RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn)9.09.48.77.87.07.3 (22)% 9.47.3 (22)%

2Q19 results: from data excluding non-operating items to reported data



€m 2Q19
underlying		 Exchange rate fluctuations on DSN in currencies Transformation & Business Efficiency investment costs Fit to Win investments & restructuring expenses 2Q19
reported
Net revenues2,297 (15) 2,282
Expenses(1,566) (10)(1) (1,577)
Gross operating income 730 (15)(10)(1) 705
Provision for credit losses(110) (110)
Associates8 8
Gain or loss on other assets(2) (2)
Pre-tax profit627 (15)(10)(1) 602
Tax(172) 530 (164)
Minority interests(93) 0 (92)
Net income (group share)363 (10)(7)(0) 346

1H19 results: from data excluding non-operating items to restated data

€m 1H19
underlying		 Exchange rate fluctuations on DSN in currencies Transformation & Business Efficiency investment costs Fit to Win investments & restructuring expenses Liquidation of a holding structure Capital gain - Disposal of retail banking activities 1H19
restated
Net revenues4,410 4 4,414
Expenses(3,269) (26)(1) (3,297)
Gross operating income 1,141 4 (26)(1)0 0 1,117
Provision for credit losses(141) (141)
Associates11 11
Gain or loss on other assets(2) (15)697 681
Pre-tax profit1,009 4 (26)(1)(15)697 1,668
Tax(308) (1)80 (78) (379)
Minority interests(145) 0 (33) (178)
Net income (group share)555 3 (18)(0)(15)586 1,110

Figures restated as communicated on April 11, 2019 following the disposal of the retail banking activities. See page 13 for the reconciliation of the restated figures with the accounting view

Natixis - 2Q19 capital & Basel 3 financial structure
See note on methodology - Irrevocable Payment Commitment (IPC) deduction disclosed as part of the ratio as of 2Q19

Fully-loaded

€bn30/06/2019
Shareholder's Equity18.6
Hybrid securities(2)(2.1)
Goodwill & intangibles(3.8)
Deferred tax assets(0.7)
Dividend provision(0.3)
Other deductions(0.5)
CET1 capital11.1
CET1 ratio11.5%
Additional Tier 1 capital1.8
Tier 1 capital12.9
Tier 1 ratio13.3%
Tier 2 capital2.3
Total capital15.1
Total capital ratio15.6%
Risk-weighted assets96.9

Regulatory

€bn30/06/2019
Fully-loaded CET1 capital11.1
Current financial year's earnings(1.1)
Current financial year's accrued dividend0.3
CET1 capital10.3
CET1 ratio10.6%
Additional Tier 1 capital2.1
Tier 1 capital12.4
Tier 1 ratio12.8%
Tier 2 capital2.3
Total capital14.7
Total capital ratio15.2%
Risk-weighted assets96.9

IFRIC 21 effects by business line

Effect in Expenses

€m1Q182Q183Q184Q181Q192Q19 1H181H19
AWM(4)111(4)1 (3)(3)
CIB(22)777(24)8 (15)(16)
Insurance(14)555(13)4 (9)(8)
Payments(1)000(1)0 00
Financial investments000000 00
Corporate center(119)404040(119)40 (80)(79)
Total Natixis(160)535353(161)54 (107)(107)

Historical figures restated for the disposal of the retail banking activities

Normative capital allocation and RWA breakdown - 30/06/2019

€bnRWA
EoP		% of
total		Goodwill & intangibles
1H19		Capital allocation 1H19RoE
after tax
1H19
AWM13.716%3.14.413.3%
CIB61.173%0.26.78.6%
Insurance7.99%0.10.928.8%
Payments1.21%0.20.49.6%
Total (excl. Corp. center and Financial invmts)83.9100%3.612.3

RWA breakdown (€bn)30/06/2019
Credit risk65.6
Internal approach54.5
Standard approach11.1
Counterparty risk6.6
Internal approach5.7
Standard approach1.0
Market risk9.6
Internal approach4.1
Standard approach5.4
CVA1.8
Operational risk - Standard approach13.3
Total RWA96.9

Fully-loaded leverage ratio1
According to the rules of the Delegated Act published by the European Commission on October 10, 2014, including the effect of intragroup cancelation - pending ECB authorization

€bn30/06/2019
Tier 1 capital113.2
Total prudential balance sheet399.0
Adjustment on derivatives(48.4)
Adjustment on repos2(29.8)
Other exposures to affiliates(47.7)
Off balance sheet commitments36.4
Regulatory adjustments(5.2)
Total leverage exposure304.4
Leverage ratio4.35%

[1]See note on methodology. Without phase-in - supposing replacement of existing subordinated issuances when they become ineligible 2Repos with clearing houses cleared according to IAS32 standard, without maturity or currency criteria

Net book value as at June 30, 2019

€bn30/06/2019
Shareholders' equity (group share)18.6
Deduction of hybrid capital instruments(2.0)
Deduction of gain on hybrid instruments(0.1)
Distribution
Net book value16.5
Restated intangible assets1(0.6)
Restated goodwill1(3.4)
Net tangible book value212.5
Net book value per share5.24
Net tangible book value per share3.96

1H19 Earnings per share

€m30/06/2019
Net income (gs)1,110
DSN interest expenses on preferred shares after tax(45)
Net income attributable to shareholders1,065
Earnings per share (€)0.34

Number of shares as at June 30, 2019

30/06/2019
Average number of shares over the period, excluding treasury shares3,149,759,007
Number of shares, excluding treasury shares, EoP3,150,059,450
Number of treasury shares, EoP3,019,032

Net income attributable to shareholders

€m2Q191H19
Net income (gs)3461,110
DSN interest expenses on preferred shares after tax(22)(45)
RoE & RoTE numerator3241,065

[1] See note on methodology2Net tangible book value = Book value - goodwill - intangible assets

RoTE1
€m30/06/2019
Shareholders' equity (group share)18,621
DSN deduction(2,122)
Dividend provision(288)
Intangible assets(649)
Goodwill(3,367)
RoTE Equity end of period12,195
Average RoTE equity (2Q19)12,202
2Q19 RoTE annualized with no IFRIC 21 adjustment10.6%
IFRIC 21 impact(47)
2Q19 RoTE annualized excl. IFRIC 219.1%
Average RoTE equity (1H19)12,205
1H19 RoTE annualized excl. IFRIC 2113.4%

RoE1
€m30/06/2019
Shareholders' equity (group share)18,621
DSN deduction(2,122)
Dividend provision(288)
Unrealized/deferred gains and losses in equity (OCI)(513)
RoE Equity end of period15,697
Average RoE equity (2Q19)15,722
2Q19 RoE annualized with no IFRIC 21 adjustment8.3%
IFRIC 21 impact(47)
2Q19 RoE annualized excl. IFRIC 217.0%
Average RoE equity (1H19)15,735
1H19 RoE annualized excl. IFRIC 2110.4%

Doubtful loans2

€bn 31/03/2019
Under
IFRS 9		30/06/2019
Under
IFRS 9
Provisionable commitments31.71.7
Provisionable commitments / Gross debt1.5%1.4%
Stock of provisions41.31.3
Stock of provisions / Provisionable commitments76%75%

[1]See note on methodology. Returns based on quarter-end balance sheet to reflect the disposal of the retail banking activities. The €586m net capital gain is not annualized 2 On-balance sheet, excluding repos, net of collateral3Net commitments4Specific and portfolio-based provisions

Disclaimer

This media release may contain objectives and comments relating to the objectives and strategy of Natixis. Any such objectives inherently depend on assumptions, project considerations, objectives and expectations linked to future and uncertain events, transactions, products and services as well as suppositions regarding future performances and synergies.

No Insurance can be given that such objectives will be realized. They are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, and are based on assumptions relating to Natixis, its subsidiaries and associates, and the business development thereof; trends in the sector; future acquisitions and investments; macroeconomic conditions and conditions in Natixis' principal local markets; competition and regulation. Occurrence of such events is not certain, and outcomes may prove different from current expectations, significantly affecting expected results. Actual results may differ significantly from those implied by such objectives.

Information in this media release relating to parties other than Natixis or taken from external sources has not been subject to independent verification, and Natixis makes no warranty as to the accuracy, fairness, precision or completeness of the information or opinions herein. Neither Natixis nor its representatives shall be liable for any errors or omissions, or for any prejudice resulting from the use of this media release, its contents or any document or information referred to herein.

Included data in this press release have not been audited.

NATIXIS financial disclosures for the second quarter 2019 are contained in this press release and in the presentation attached herewith, available online at www.natixis.comin the "Investors & shareholders" section.

The conference call to discuss the results, scheduled for August 2, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. CET, will be webcast live on www.natixis.com (on the "Investors & shareholders" page).

Contacts:

Investor Relations:investorelations@natixis.com Press Relations:relationspresse@natixis.com
Damien SouchetT + 33 1 58 55 41 10 Daniel WilsonT + 33 1 58 19 10 40
Noemie LouvelT + 33 1 78 40 37 87 Vanessa StephanT + 33 1 58 19 34 16

www.natixis.com

Attachment

  • PR 2Q19 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1acee39c-3f9d-4349-a54a-73f4d01994ee)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)

FN Beta