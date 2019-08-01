Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from July 29, 2019 to July 31, 2019:

Transaction date Total daily volume

(number of

shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 29.07.2019 99,033 48.2699 4,780,313 XPAR 29.07.2019 6,081 48.2822 293,604 BATE 29.07.2019 31,199 48.2799 1,506,283 CHIX 29.07.2019 8,697 48.2663 419,772 TRQX 30.07.2019 241,430 47.4178 11,448,079 XPAR 30.07.2019 19,425 47.4170 921,075 BATE 30.07.2019 80,560 47.4092 3,819,285 CHIX 30.07.2019 23,793 47.3747 1,127,186 TRQX 31.07.2019 124,361 47.1696 5,866,062 XPAR 31.07.2019 10,278 47.1501 484,609 BATE 31.07.2019 43,510 47.1577 2,051,832 CHIX 31.07.2019 12,671 47.1452 597,376 TRQX Total 701,038 47.5231 33,315,478

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

