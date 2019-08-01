Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from July 29, 2019 to July 31, 2019:
Transaction date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
29.07.2019
99,033
48.2699
4,780,313
XPAR
29.07.2019
6,081
48.2822
293,604
BATE
29.07.2019
31,199
48.2799
1,506,283
CHIX
29.07.2019
8,697
48.2663
419,772
TRQX
30.07.2019
241,430
47.4178
11,448,079
XPAR
30.07.2019
19,425
47.4170
921,075
BATE
30.07.2019
80,560
47.4092
3,819,285
CHIX
30.07.2019
23,793
47.3747
1,127,186
TRQX
31.07.2019
124,361
47.1696
5,866,062
XPAR
31.07.2019
10,278
47.1501
484,609
BATE
31.07.2019
43,510
47.1577
2,051,832
CHIX
31.07.2019
12,671
47.1452
597,376
TRQX
Total
701,038
47.5231
33,315,478
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions
About Total
Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005827/en/
Contacts:
Total
Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@total.com l @TotalPress
Investor Relations: +44 (0)207 719 7962 l ir@total.com