Gartner Positions Another Monday as Visionary in Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation Software 2019

Another Monday's positioning as visionary is expressed in the Magic Quadrant through ability to execute and completeness of vision in the area of Robotic Process Automation

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Another Monday, a leading provider of intelligent process automation, today announced that the Cologne-based company has been named a Visionary by the world's leading research and consulting firm Gartner. In the first edition of the Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) 2019, Gartner evaluated Another Monday for completeness of vision and implementation expertise. Published on July 8, 2019 and written by Derek Miers, Marc Kerremans, Saikat Ray and Cathy Tornbohm, the report evaluates vendors from around the world and is available to Gartner.com subscribers.

"We are proud of our positioning in the acclaimed Magic Quadrant Study and would like to thank Gartner for recognizing our holistically scalable automation solution as visionary just four years after our foundation. We see this as proof of our future-oriented RPA approach," says Hans Martens, founder and CEO of Another Monday.

Another Monday's automation approach is different: the young company understands that scaling is what RPA is all about. The German supplier started "hands on" with process automation and implementation on an industrial scale with the creation of the largest single customer BOT farm in the world.



From Another Monday's experience, typical RPA software is limited to only a small part of the automation cycle. But they do not see RPA as a mere tool, but as a holistic solution. Therefore, a visionary and enterprise-wide platform was developed that forms an integral part of the digitization strategy; because Another Monday believes that the power should be in the hands of the users who know their processes best.

Therefore "Business Automates Business" is the mantra and integral part of Another Monday's identity. It not only shapes the end-2-end automation solution, but also controls the scalable process architecture and ensures that the software is easy to use and quickly delivers significant automation results.

Another Monday's whitepaper "Visionary in the first Gartner Magic Quadrant for RPA Software (07/2019) - We'll tell you why" is available for free on the website.

A statement by Another Monday CEO Hans Martens about the Gartner Magic Quadrant for RPA Software 2019 can be found here.

Another Monday has a cognitive end-2-end automation solution and now provides software for every phase of the RPA journey through the recently released AM Muse process analysis tool. Experience today with the AM Ensemble Software Suite from Another Monday how fast, easy and efficient automation can be: https://rpa.anothermonday.com/de/free-trial

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and are not to be understood as factual statements. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Another Monday

According to renowned analyst firms such as Forrester and Aragon, ANOTHER MONDAY is one of the world's most innovative providers of intelligent process automation. In just four years, ANOTHER MONDAY has automated more than two billion transactions and successfully implemented and managed more than 10,000 robots. Through our unique methodology we scale together with our clients and slowly step out of our position as Hidden Champion. The proof: With our employees - and RPA as a solution - we control the world's largest bot farm within a company. The equivalent of over 1,500 full-time employees who we were able to free from monotonous and repetitive tasks.

Web: www.anothermonday.com

