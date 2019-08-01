ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Transaction in Own Shares

August 1, 2019

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on August 1, 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchase Number of "A" shares purchased Highest price paid Lowest price paid Volume weighted average price paid per share Venue 1 August 2019 1,012,700 2,500.00 GBp 2,448.50 GBp 2,469.44 GBp LSE 1 August 2019 256,600 2,496.50 GBp 2,448.50 GBp 2,469.79 GBp BATS (BXE) 1 August 2019 168,400 2,495.00 GBp 2,448.50 GBp 2,469.68 GBp Chi-X (CXE) 1 August 2019 140,719 27.5350 EUR 26.8550 EUR 27.1033 EUR BATS (BXE) 1 August 2019 87,285 27.4450 EUR 26.8450 EUR 27.0948 EUR Chi-X (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the fifth tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the fifth tranche of its share buyback programme on August 1, 2019.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for a period from August 1, 2019 up to and including October 28, 2019.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/955488/2019_08_01_transaction_in_own_shares_full.pdf

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 3996

United States: + 1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares