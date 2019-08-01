Highest Total Volume Ever for July

Index Options Up 14.1 Percent

Securities Lending CCP Activity Increased 10.5 Percent

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that total cleared contract volume in July reached 403,483,838 contracts, a 7.9 percent increase compared to last July, and the highest total volume for July in OCC's history. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume is 19,358,621, down 5.8 percent compared to 2018's record-breaking pace.

Options: Overall exchange-listed options volume reached 396,842,810 contracts in July, up 8.0 percent from 367,568,020 in 2018. Equity options volume reached a total of 357,634,292 contracts, a 7.3 percent increase from July 2018. This includes cleared ETF options volume of 128,752,294 contracts last month, a 2.0 percent increase compared to the July 2018 volume of 126,246,601 contracts. Index options volume was up 14.1 percent with 39,208,518 contracts in July, with a year-to-date average daily volume of 1,886,366 contracts.

Futures: Futures cleared by OCC reached 6,641,028 contracts in July, up 3.5 percent from July 2018. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 304,897 contracts, 28.8 percent lower than 2018.

Securities Lending: OCC's securities lending CCP activity was up 10.5 percent in new loans from July 2018 with 114,818 transactions last month. Year-to-date stock loan activity has decreased 2.1 percent from 2018 with 788,568 new loan transactions in 2019. The average daily loan value at OCC in July was $73,050,633,613, a decrease of 14.0 percent compared to last July.

For 2019 monthly exchange market share information, click here.

July 2019

Total

Contract Volume July 2018

Total

Contract Volume July

Total

Contract

% Change

vs. 2018 YTD Avg.

Daily

Contract

2019 YTD Avg.

Daily

Contract

2018 2019 Avg.

Daily Contract

% Change

vs. 2018 Equity Options 357,634,292 333,216,875 7.3% 17,167,358 17,896,665 -4.1% ETF Options 128,752,294 126,246,601 2.0% 6,843,529 7,788,522 -12.1% Index Options 39,208,518 34,351,145 14.1% 1,886,366 2,226,710 -15.3% Total Options 396,842,810 367,568,020 8.0% 19,053,724 20,123,375 -5.3% Total Futures 6,641,028 6,416,979 3.5% 304,897 428,430 -28.8% Total Volume 403,483,838 373,984,999 7.9% 19,358,621 20,551,805 -5.8%

