Highest Total Volume Ever for July
Index Options Up 14.1 Percent
Securities Lending CCP Activity Increased 10.5 Percent
OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that total cleared contract volume in July reached 403,483,838 contracts, a 7.9 percent increase compared to last July, and the highest total volume for July in OCC's history. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume is 19,358,621, down 5.8 percent compared to 2018's record-breaking pace.
Options: Overall exchange-listed options volume reached 396,842,810 contracts in July, up 8.0 percent from 367,568,020 in 2018. Equity options volume reached a total of 357,634,292 contracts, a 7.3 percent increase from July 2018. This includes cleared ETF options volume of 128,752,294 contracts last month, a 2.0 percent increase compared to the July 2018 volume of 126,246,601 contracts. Index options volume was up 14.1 percent with 39,208,518 contracts in July, with a year-to-date average daily volume of 1,886,366 contracts.
Futures: Futures cleared by OCC reached 6,641,028 contracts in July, up 3.5 percent from July 2018. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 304,897 contracts, 28.8 percent lower than 2018.
Securities Lending: OCC's securities lending CCP activity was up 10.5 percent in new loans from July 2018 with 114,818 transactions last month. Year-to-date stock loan activity has decreased 2.1 percent from 2018 with 788,568 new loan transactions in 2019. The average daily loan value at OCC in July was $73,050,633,613, a decrease of 14.0 percent compared to last July.
July 2019
July 2018
July
YTD Avg.
YTD Avg.
2019 Avg.
Equity Options
357,634,292
333,216,875
7.3%
17,167,358
17,896,665
-4.1%
ETF Options
128,752,294
126,246,601
2.0%
6,843,529
7,788,522
-12.1%
Index Options
39,208,518
34,351,145
14.1%
1,886,366
2,226,710
-15.3%
Total Options
396,842,810
367,568,020
8.0%
19,053,724
20,123,375
-5.3%
Total Futures
6,641,028
6,416,979
3.5%
304,897
428,430
-28.8%
Total Volume
403,483,838
373,984,999
7.9%
19,358,621
20,551,805
-5.8%
About OCC
OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization and the foundation for secure markets. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2019 Best Clearing House by Markets Media, and 2018 Clearing House of the Year The Americas by FOW, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 20 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com
