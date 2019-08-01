WikiSoft Corp: Wikisoft Eyes Potential Revenue from Google Ads on over 300 million Wikiprofile Articles

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2019 / Wikisoft Corp. (OTC PINK:WSFT) is looking at several business models to capitalize on their new wiki portal which will be the world's largest Wiki for business. Wikiprofile fills the gap in Wikipedia's stringent requirements on articles about companies, products and business people providing the next generation of expanded commercial articles about companies and business professionals at wikiprofile.com.

Wikiprofile has already surpassed Wikipedia as the wiki with the largest collection of business articles available in the wiki universe (328M compared to Wikipedia which has 4.5M).

Wikisoft Corp. will allow companies to upgrade to a premium or "verified" profile which will allow key profiles to post regular updates, image uploads, video and external links to products and services. These updates will be part of a change management process via Wiki editors who carefully review content before publication. Monthly subscription services for premium profiles will generate approximately $60-$150 USD per company, per month.

Additional opportunities to monetize the company's business data are also seen in the potential for ads, affiliate links, and lead generation. "We are very keen to tap into the potential revenue stream from allowing google ads placements on the wikiprofile business database" says Remus Refer, Chairman of the Board, Wikisoft Corp, adding "with over 300 million articles there is plenty of scope for targeted advertising for companies and products". Wikisoft is discussing with potential early adopters and anticipates more news about this in the fall.

