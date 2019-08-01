Showroomprive.com Showroomprive.com: 2019 Half Year financial report 01-Aug-2019 / 19:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 2019 Half Year financial report La Plaine Saint Denis, 31 July 2019 - Showroomprivé, a leading European online retailer, specialising in fashion for the Digital Woman, has published and filed with the French securities regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers its Half Year Financial Report at June 30, 2019. It can be consulted on the web site of the Company: https://www.showroomprivegroup.com [1] ABOUT SHOWROOMPRIVE.COM Showroomprivé.com is a European player in event-driven online sales that is innovative and specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé proposes a daily selection of more than 2,000 partner brands over its mobile applications or its Internet site in France and in six other countries. Since its creation in 2006, the company has undergone quick and profitable growth. Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross business volume with all taxes included of more than 900 million euros in 2018, and net revenue of 672 million euros, growing by 3% over the preceding year. The Group employs more than 1,150 people. For more information: https://www.showroomprivegroup.com [1] CONTACTS Showroomprivé ACTUS finance & communication Damien Fornier de Violet, Relations Grégoire Saint-Marc, Investisseurs Relations Investisseurs investor.relations@showroomprive.net showroomprive@actus.fr +33 1 53 67 36 94 Priscilla Le Minter, Communication Alexandra Prisa, Relations Presse priscilla.leminter@showroomprive.net aprisa@actus.fr +33 1 76 21 50 16 +33 1 53 67 36 90 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: pdf EN Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=PTBBAWAUII [2] Language: English Company: Showroomprive.com 1, rue des Blés - ZAC Montjoie 93210 La Plaine Saint-Denis France Internet: showroomprive.com ISIN: FR0013006558 AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 850839 End of Announcement EQS News Service 850839 01-Aug-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1575f39a1fd817ff679ca5f06609a822&application_id=850839&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6569ff1624c67e14c8c2b5cfc3f0bc6d&application_id=850839&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

