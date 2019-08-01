Joseph Rizzuto is an entrepreneur with a focus on commercial real estate investments. Joseph Rizzuto hopes that the Joseph Rizzuto Scholarship will encourage the upcoming generation of Italian-American business students to explore their passions

STATEN ISLAND, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2019 / Joseph Rizzuto, founder and CEO of Joseph Rizzuto Properties, is proud to announce the release of his new scholarship available for students pursuing an education in Business.

The Joseph Rizzuto Scholarship is awarding 2 scholarships worth $1000, and 1 scholarship worth $3000 to Italian-American students attending an accredited college or university in the United States.

These scholarships are available to students that are attending both undergraduate and graduate programs, full-time or part-time.

To apply for the Joseph Rizzuto Scholarship, candidates must:

Provide proof of enrollment in good standing at an accredited institution, and

Submit a 500-word essay detailing why a career in business is important to them and how they will use their degree to improve their industry.

To apply for the Joseph Rizzuto Scholarship, students will have between August 1 and September 15, 2019 to submit all of the required documents. The winners will be announced in September. If the scholarship can and will make a difference in your future or in the life of a student you know, we encourage all eligible participants to apply!

To learn more about the Joseph Rizzuto Scholarship and to apply, visit:

www.josephrizzutoscholarship.com

About Joseph Rizzuto

Joseph Rizzuto is an entrepreneur based out of Staten Island, New York with investments in commercial transportation and management, real estate, commercial property, and several additional investments. Over the years, Joseph has learned a lot about property values, depreciation, commercial lending and real estate investing for long-term investment goals and residual income. Joseph Rizzuto is the owner and founder of Joseph Rizzuto Properties, which he created to continue to build and scale his portfolio. Joseph Rizzuto Properties also holds multiple partnerships and investments in other industries, including hospitality and commercial transportation.

