Commerce Resources Corp. Receives Mineral Processing Report from Université Laval for Work on the Ashram Rare Earth Deposit

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2019 / Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE)(FSE:D7H) (the "Company" or "Commerce") is pleased to announce it has received a final report from Université Laval ("Laval") for mineral processing work recently completed on the Ashram Rare Earth Deposit. This work was completed as part of a larger metallurgical program, which utilized an alternative flowsheet approach with the purpose of validating a software model to simulate the solvent extraction ("SX") separation of rare earth elements ("REE") processing developed by Laval.

As part of the program, a significant amount of flotation testwork was completed, and the method of a caustic/acid leach successfully demonstrated for processing the Ashram flotation concentrate to obtain a mixed REE chemical concentrate, or the solution ready for the SX separation of REE. Specifically, several laboratory bench scale tests confirmed the viability of the process through the production of several grams of mixed light (La-Nd) rare earth oxide (see news releases dated May 31 and July 24, 2018).

The overall program is now concluded and was funded through a grant received by Laval from the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation (MEI) with test work being completed in collaboration with SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS") at their facilities in Quebec.

The mineral processing component included both bench-scale (1 kg) and large-scale batch (10 to 30 kg) flotation testwork. A total of approximately 1,500 kgs of Ashram Deposit material was processed using a simple rougher flotation circuit and reagent scheme developed by Laval. The large-scale batch testwork resulted in the production of approximately 170 kg of flotation concentrate at a grade of 11.2% REO with a mass pull of 11.3% (percent of material reporting to concentrate). Moreover, the work at Laval has identified a new reagent scheme with potential to further improve the flotation performance of the Ashram Deposit material.

The results therefore advance and expand upon those previously reported from test programs at Hazen Research Inc. and at UVR-FIA (Gerhard Merker) by illustrating the versatility and optimization potential of the flowsheet's flotation component. Earlier testwork on the downstream flowsheet, completed by Hazen Research, identified the flotation reagent scheme and performance as one of the most important flowsheet components in terms of overall cost and process efficiency.

Company President Chris Grove states, "We are very happy with the results of our collaboration with Laval and look forward to continued work with local academic institutions to further develop REE expertise in the Province of Quebec, and moreover, to move the Ashram Deposit closer to production"

NI 43-101 Disclosure

Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., a registered permit holder with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About Université Laval

Université Laval is a French-language university based in Quebec City, QC, Canada with over 42,500 students enrolled in some 500 programs. Laval is a highly regarded academic institution at the forefront of research and development in the country with over 60 departments and schools supporting a range of innovative initiatives.

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 95,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,400 offices and laboratories around the world.

About Commerce Resources Corp.

Commerce Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company with a particular focus on deposits of rare metals and rare earth elements. The Company is focused on the development of its Ashram Rare Earth Element Deposit in Quebec and the Upper Fir Tantalum-Niobium Deposit in British Columbia.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, potential process methods and mineral recoveries; that a new reagent scheme was identified with potential to further improve the flotation performance of the Ashram Deposit material; and that the the flotation reagent scheme and performance is one of the most important flowsheet components in terms of overall cost and process efficiency. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include that geological interpretations based on drilling that may change with more detailed information; potential process methods and mineral recoveries assumption based on limited test work and by comparison to what are considered analogous deposits that with further test work may not be comparable; the availability of labour, equipment and markets for the products produced; and despite the current expected potential of the project, conditions changing such that the minerals on our property cannot be economically mined, or that the required permits to build and operate the envisaged mine cannot be obtained. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Commerce acknowledges its partners and the financial support of the MEI:

