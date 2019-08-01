Schlesinger Law Offices PA: Schlesinger Law Firm Wins $2.18 million Jury Verdict for Injured Bicyclist

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2019 / Schlesinger Law Offices has won a $2.18 million jury verdict for a Sanibel librarian after rejecting a much lower sum from mandatory non-binding arbitration. A jury deliberated only 37 minutes before finding for the client, who was injured when a car struck her as she rode her bicycle.

"We demonstrated her pain and suffering, loss of enjoyment of life and likely future medical expenses," said Scott P. Schlesinger. "The defendant had denied all of those, but our legal team persuaded the jury of their seriousness."

Mary Mitchell was riding her bicycle on April 4, 2015, to her job at the local library, where she had worked for 30 years. As she crossed the street, a rental car driven by Steven Paul Anderson struck her as she lawfully crossed an intersection. Mitchell suffered a broken hip and wrist, and was operated on that day.

She recovered over the next three months and returned to work. But she developed hip pain that worsened in 2018. As a result of her injuries, she could no longer ride her bike, and had difficulty participating in her favorite hobbies such as sculpting and gardening.

In 2017, Schlesinger Law Offices filed suit in state court on her behalf. In April of this year, the two sides entered court ordered non-binding arbitration. The arbitrator set damages at $450,000, which Schlesinger attorneys rejected.

The day before trial began in Lee County, the driver admitted to the circuit court that he was negligent and that his actions had caused Mitchell's injuries. His attorneys argued, though, that the injuries were not serious and thus didn't justify a financial award.

In a two-day trial on damages, Schlesinger Law Offices' attorneys, Bryan Hofeld, Zane Berg and Cristina Sabbagh presented facts and witnesses that included Mitchell's treating orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Francesca Swartz, who had implanted significant surgical hardware into Mitchell's hip and wrist to stabilize her fractures. She told the jury that Mitchell would develop post-traumatic arthritis as a result of her injuries.

"While Mitchell did not have obvious catastrophic injuries, the jurors understood what she had been through the past four years and what she will face in the future," Hofeld said. "The jury saw through the efforts of the defense attorneys, who claimed without any genuine evidentiary basis, that she wasn't seriously injured."

The jury awarded Mitchell a slightly higher dollar amount than what Hofeld had recommended in closing arguments. The money will go toward her past medical bills, future medical expenses, and damages that include loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life and pain and suffering.

"Perseverance produced results for our client," Schlesinger said. "It has been a difficult four years for her, and we hope that this verdict makes the years to come better."

