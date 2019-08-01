sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 01.08.2019

WKN: A2PGJ2 ISIN: US98980L1017 Ticker-Symbol: 5ZM 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.: Zoom Video Communications to Release Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 01, 2019(NASDAQ: ZM) will release results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2020 on Thursday, September 5, 2019, after the market closes.

A live Zoom Video Webinar of the event can be accessed at 2:30 pm PT / 5:30 pm ET through Zoom's investor relations website at investors.zoom.us. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and remain up for approximately one week.

About Zoom
Zoom helps businesses and organizations bring their teams together in a frictionless environment to get more done. Our easy, reliable cloud platform for video, voice, content sharing, and chat runs across mobile devices, desktops, telephones, and room systems. Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Press Relations
Priscilla Barolo
Manager, Communications for Zoom
press@zoom.us

Investor Relations
Tom McCallum
Head of Investor Relations for Zoom
408.675.6738
investors@zoom.us


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)

FN Beta