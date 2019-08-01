Newgen Software Enters ANZ Market With New Office in Australia

SYDNEY, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of solutions managing content, processes, and communication, announced that it has recently established a new office in Sydney, Australia as a part of its concerted effort to expand footprints in the Australia-New Zealand (ANZ) market. Newgen's entry in the Australian market with this new office is as an addition to the company's already existing partner network throughout the ANZ region.

"The ANZ market is moving quickly towards digital transformation, and we see a lot of opportunity within organizations of all sizes across the region. We look forward to aid organizations in ANZ in their quest to digitally transform their businesses," said Diwakar Nigam, Chairman and Managing Director, Newgen Software.

With entry in ANZ, Newgen is now present across 66 countries and has built applications on its platform for 17 different verticals. Newgen is present through its subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia & Singapore and through its branch office in Dubai. The company, with revenue of $90 million in FY'19, has been a preferred partner for some of the world's leading banks, insurance companies, healthcare organizations, government, telecom companies, shared service centres, and BPOs amongst others.

Newgen's unified automation platform enables organizations to transform processes and experiences by bringing agility to operations and context to data, for real-time visibility and control. The platform, backed with robotic process automation, digital sensing and analytics, can be configured to meet the needs of customers and drive digital transformation.

"We are focused on driving innovation through R&D. Our unified automation platform allows customers to build their own differentiated applications and processes. It enables a faster go-to-market with a ready-to-go solution built-in. Unlike an off-the-shelf point solution, this platform allows customers the flexibility and configurability, giving them a competitive advantage over others," Nigam added.

About Newgen Software Technologies Pty. Ltd:

Newgen Software Technologies Pty. Ltd is a provider of Business Process Management, Enterprise Content Management and Customer Communication Management platforms with large, mission-critical solutions deployed at world's leading Banks, Governments, BPO's & IT Companies, Insurance firms and Healthcare Organizations.

