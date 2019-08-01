Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2019) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) (TSX: AI.DB) (TSX: AI.DB.B) (TSX: AI.DB.C) (TSX: AI.DB.D) (TSX: AI.DB.E) today released its unaudited financial results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2019.

Highlights

Record revenues of $16.7 million, up 14.0% from the second quarter of the prior year

Record net income of $9.7 million, up 12.3% from the second quarter of the prior year

$0.25 basic and $0.24 diluted earnings per share for the quarter

Record $0.49 basic and $0.48 diluted earnings per share year-to-date

Mortgage portfolio increased to $736.0 million, 7.5% increase from December 31, 2018

High quality mortgage portfolio 85.0% of portfolio in first mortgages 89.4% of portfolio is less than 75% loan to value average loan-to-value is 60.3%



"We are very pleased with our results for the first half of 2019. Our portfolio grew to $736.0 million, up from $684.4 million at December 31, 2018, despite slowing real estate market conditions. We are lending defensively to ensure that our loan quality is preserved. For example, the average loan to value in the mortgage portfolio continued to trend downwards and first mortgages now represent 85% of our portfolio. We strengthened our balance sheet during the first half of 2019 with the completion of two successful public offerings; a $34.5 million common share issuance and a $28.8 million convertible debenture issuance, both of which had strong demand," said Rob Goodall, CEO of Atrium.

Results of operations

Atrium ended its second quarter of 2019 with assets of $751.1 million and record quarterly revenue of $16.7 million, an increase of 14.0% from the second quarter of the prior year. Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $9.7 million, an increase of 12.3% from the second quarter of the prior year. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.25 and $0.24, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared with $0.24 basic and diluted earnings per common share for the comparable quarter in the prior year.

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $32.5 million, an increase of 16.0% from the prior year. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $18.9 million, an increase of 14.3% from the prior year. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.49 and $0.48, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared with $0.48 basic and $0.47 diluted earnings per common share from the prior year.

The company had $733.9 million of mortgages receivable as at June 30, 2019, an increase of 7.5% from December 31, 2018. During the six month period ended June 30, 2019, $130.3 million of mortgages were advanced, and $86.5 million of mortgages were repaid.

The weighted average interest rate on the mortgage portfolio at June 30, 2019 was 8.81%, compared to 8.85% at December 31, 2018.

Financial summary

Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited, 000s, except per share amounts) Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 16,667 $ 14,616 $ 32,463 $ 27,990 Mortgage servicing and management fees (1,757 ) (1,610 ) (3,437 ) (3,064 ) Other expenses (265 ) (317 ) (534 ) (569 ) Rental loss (102 ) - (120 ) - Provision for mortgage losses (400 ) (400 ) (800 ) (700 ) Income before financing costs 14,143 12,289 27,572 23,657 Financing costs (4,476 ) (3,684 ) (8,670 ) (7,125 ) Net income and comprehensive income $ 9,667 $ 8,605 $ 18,902 $ 16,532 Basic earnings per share $ 0.25 $ 0.24 $ 0.49 $ 0.48 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.48 $ 0.47 Dividends declared $ 8,870 $ 8,140 $ 17,518 $ 15,817 Mortgages receivable, end of period $ 733,852 $ 701,568 $ 733,852 $ 701,568 Total assets, end of period $ 751,060 $ 702,709 $ 751,060 $ 702,709 Shareholders' equity, end of period $ 425,306 $ 382,911 $ 425,306 $ 382,911









Analysis of mortgage portfolio

(dollars in 000s)

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Outstanding % of Outstanding % of Property Type Number amount Portfolio Number amount Portfolio (outstanding amounts in 000s) Low-rise residential 35 $ 219,390 29.8% 38 $ 232,713 34.0% High-rise residential 18 183,883 25.0% 15 146,027 21.3% Mid-rise residential 20 140,506 19.1% 20 139,708 20.4% House and apartment 91 61,231 8.3% 101 64,230 9.4% Condominium corporation 14 2,850 0.4% 14 2,533 0.4% Residential portfolio 178 607,860 82.6% 188 585,211 85.5% Commercial 21 128,166 17.4% 20 99,193 14.5% Mortgage portfolio 199 736,026 100.0% 208 684,404 100.0%





June 30, 2019 Weighted Weighted Number of Outstanding Percentage average average Location of underlying property mortgages amount outstanding loan to value interest rate (outstanding amounts in 000s) Greater Toronto Area 155 $ 491,990 66.8% 64.9% 8.91% Non-GTA Ontario 23 24,749 3.4% 58.5% 8.31% Alberta 4 15,047 2.0% 56.3% 8.80% British Columbia 17 204,240 27.8% 49.9% 8.65% 199 $ 736,026 100.0% 60.3% 8.81% December 31, 2018 Weighted Weighted Number of Outstanding Percentage average average Location of underlying property mortgages amount outstanding loan to value interest rate (outstanding amounts in 000s) Greater Toronto Area 162 $ 431,334 63.0% 65.5% 8.94% Non-GTA Ontario 26 29,160 4.3% 57.9% 8.28% Alberta 3 15,698 2.3% 52.5% 8.83% British Columbia 17 208,212 30.4% 53.1% 8.76% 208 $ 684,404 100.0% 61.1% 8.85%

For further information on the financial results, and further analysis of the company's mortgage portfolio, please refer to Atrium's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and its management's discussion and analysis for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2019, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the company's website at www.atriummic.com.

Conference call

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters. Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information about Atrium, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedar.com or investor information on Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

